Banksy has confirmed a new artwork in Margate, Kent, which depicts a 1950s housewife pushing her husband into a freezer while wearing yellow washing-up gloves and a blue apron. The woman is shown to be smiling despite having a swollen eye and a missing tooth.

The artwork incorporates a real dumped chest freezer and features various items of rubbish on the ground, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate, and an empty beer bottle.

Banksy captioned artwork in his Instagram account "Valentine's Day mascara." The artist also posted pictures showing a close-up of the woman battered face and the artwork sparked speculation that Banksy is making a reference to fighting violence against women.

Violence against women and girls has been at the forefront of the news agenda in recent years, after the high-profile murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.

The caricature image has been widely discussed and shared on social media, prompting conversations about the theme of violence against women and girls. This new piece is yet another example of Banksy's powerful and thought-provoking art, which continues to make a significant impact in the art world and beyond.

Banksy's earlier artworks for charity

In December last year, the artist created 50 screenprints to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine. In November, Banksy confirmed creating murals in Borodianka, Ukraine. One mural depicted a man resembling the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, being thrown to the floor during a judo match with a young boy, while another showed two children using a metal tank trap as a seesaw.

The prints were put up for an online auction to raise money for Ukraine, but the auction was targeted by thousands of "hostile attacks" from within Russia. The purpose of the attacks is unclear. Despite the attacks, it is expected that the auction will still go ahead, and it is hoped that the prints will raise significant funds for the charity.

Banksy has previously created artwork for Valentines Day, including a piece which appeared three years ago in Bristol, the reputed home city of the artist.