Valentine's Day mascara: Banksy's powerful mural against domestic abuse
- The mural depicts a 1950s housewife pushing her husband into a freezer
- The woman is shown to be smiling despite having a swollen eye and a missing tooth
Banksy has confirmed a new artwork in Margate, Kent, which depicts a 1950s housewife pushing her husband into a freezer while wearing yellow washing-up gloves and a blue apron. The woman is shown to be smiling despite having a swollen eye and a missing tooth.
