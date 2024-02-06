Valentine Week List 2024: With February comes the feeling of love and intimacy among romantic couples, families, friends and everyone beloved. The world gears up to celebrate love in every form for a whole week that culminates into Valentine's day on 14 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The legend associated with Valentine’s Day is that St. Valentine, a Roman priest, was sentenced to death by Emperor Claudius II for solemnizing the marriage of Christian couples in secrecy. Since then every year 14 February, is celebrated to observe the death anniversary of St. Valentine.

The world celebrates Valentine's Week, spanning from 7 February to 14 February. Here’s the list of days and significance during the Valentine's week {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rose Day (February 7) Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine's Week as red roses signify deep love and passion. By giving a bouquet of red roses to each other, couples express love and affection for each other.

Propose Day (February 8) Propose Day is a day to confess feelings and propose to one's beloved. It is a day characterized by heartfelt confessions where people embark on a journey of commitment towards selfless love and a lifetime of togetherness.

Chocolate Day (February 9) Chocolate Day aims to symbolize the sweetness of love with indulgent treats. On this day, couples enjoy giving each other a box of chocolates which becomes an expression of intimacy and warmth. Giving each other chocolate speaks volumes beyond the confessions of love. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Teddy Day (February 10) Teddy Day is the day to embrace the warmth and comfort of cuddly teddy bears. The soft toys ‘teddy bears’ often have been said to evoke a feeling of joy. Gifting a cute teddy to your beloved brings a smile to their face. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Promise Day (February 11) On Promise day one makes sincere commitments and vows to to their beloved. It's a time to cultivate bonds of trust and mutual understanding. Promise Day witnesses the love that blossoms between two hearts.

Hug Day (February 12) Hug Day celebrates the union of two people longing for each other. A simple hug is an act of affection and support in the relationship. A hug symbolizes how much one cares for their beloved. It is an act of offering support that makes them feel loved and valued. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kiss Day (February 13) Kiss Day symbolizes the deep emotions of love. People exchange passionate kisses and celebrate the love in the purest form. This day is symbolic of love that ignites the flame of passion and desire between the couples.

Valentine's Day (February 14) The finale, February 14 is the day that finally wraps up the beautiful week. It is a day to celebrate love, commitment, and passion. Valentine’s Day culminates in the essence of deep feelings of love, intimacy, and togetherness.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!