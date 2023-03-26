Valley National, First Citizens said to bid on Silicon Valley1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 05:21 AM IST
A month afterr its collapse, Valley National and First Citizens banks have come forward to bid for Silicon Valley Bank. The two have submitted separate bids for Silicon Valley Bank to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
Valley National Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Inc. are both vying for Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter.
