Vance, Sharif arrive in Switzerland to launch talks with Iranian officials on Tehran’s nuclear program | 5 points

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and senior Iranian representatives arrived in Switzerland on Sunday to officially begin negotiations aimed at addressing Tehran’s nuclear program and advancing the fragile interim agreement designed to end the conflict in Iran, as reported by AP.

The preliminary framework, signed last week, has set the stage for an intensive 60-day effort in which leading negotiators from both countries will work to finalise the technical aspects of a deal with far-reaching consequences for global security and the international economy.

However, the agreement is already facing significant challenges. Just days after its signing, renewed clashes erupted in Lebanon between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement. Tensions were further heightened when Iran’s military announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas supplies pass.

U.S. Central Command disputed Iran’s claim that it had once again shuttered the strait and said U.S. forces continued to monitor the situation to ensure traffic continues to flow through the waterway. Vance has said that millions of barrels of oil have moved through the strait in recent days.

Vance departed the U.S. just after Iranian state TV said Iran’s negotiators had arrived in Switzerland. Tehran’s negotiators include parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with officials from the central bank and the oil sector, AP reported.

Here's all you need to know The U.S. vice president joins special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, who have already been on the ground to begin sifting through the technical details of the nuclear talks. The talks between the U.S. and Iran will also include Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, as well as Qatari mediators. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sharif will also meet separately with each delegation from Iran, Switzerland and the U.S. “to reaffirm Pakistan’s enduring commitment to dialogue and durable peace in the region.” Vice President Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, landed at Emmen Air Base near Lucerne shortly before 6 a.m. local time, according to his office. Although Vance indicated that his stay in Switzerland would likely last only a day or two, with much of the substantive negotiating to be handled by Witkoff and Kushner, his participation in the talks has drawn increased attention. President Trump and Vice President Vance have faced intense criticism from some members of their own Republican Party over the agreement. Conservative hard-liners have compared the deal unfavourably to the nuclear accord negotiated during the Obama administration, which Trump and many Republicans have long argued failed to permanently halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Critics within the GOP contend that the new agreement risks repeating what they see as the shortcomings of the earlier deal. U.S. Vice President Vance had initially been scheduled to arrive at the scenic Bürgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne on Friday. However, his departure was postponed after violence intensified in Lebanon and Iranian officials withdrew from the planned negotiations. By Sunday morning, delegations from the United States and Iran, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, had arrived at the mountain resort near Lucerne. According to Swiss authorities, discussions were expected to commence shortly thereafter. The agreement signed by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian immediately allows Tehran to sell its oil freely and paves the way for Iran to tap into billions of dollars in assets that are currently frozen. It also calls for Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, believed to be buried under nuclear sites that were targeted in U.S. strikes last summer.

The agreement says commercial vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days without a charge, but does not preclude future fees imposed by Iran. Trump made his own threat on Saturday to levy U.S. tolls on the strait if there is no deal with Iran in 60 days, insisting in a social media post that the money would be for “services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East.”

Fragile global markets The Trump administration has sought to calm concerns in global financial markets by portraying the conflict with Iran as a temporary disruption to oil prices. The effort comes as many Americans have expressed frustration over rising gasoline costs during the busy summer travel season, which they attribute to the war.

Following the White House’s announcement of the agreement last week, oil futures fell by nearly 8%, signalling increased confidence among investors. Market participants are expected to closely monitor developments in the negotiations when trading resumes on Sunday evening.

The agreement between the United States and Iran has been further complicated by the absence of both Israel and Hezbollah from the deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to keep Israeli forces deployed in southern Lebanon until any security threats to Israel are fully neutralized. Hezbollah, on the other hand, has insisted that it will continue its operations unless Israel commits to a complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

The ongoing tensions quickly turned deadly after the U.S.-Iran accord was reached. In the first few days following the agreement, hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah claimed the lives of 47 people in Lebanon and four members of the Israeli military.

Strait of Hormuz is once again a challenge The strait has become a major point of concern, with Iran’s joint military command announcing on Saturday that it had once again closed the waterway, citing what it called a U.S. violation of its commitments by failing to bring the conflict to an end. The temporary agreement was intended to halt hostilities across all fronts, including in Lebanon, where Israeli forces continue to fight the Hezbollah militant group, AP reported.

The United States rejected Iran’s claim, with U.S. Central Command stating that maritime traffic remains uninterrupted. According to the command, 55 commercial vessels passed through the strait on Saturday, transporting more than 17 million barrels of oil.

Shipping activity resumed after the interim agreement between Washington and Tehran was signed last week. As part of the deal, the U.S. ended its blockade of Iranian ports and allowed Iran to resume unrestricted oil exports. These concessions have prompted some members of Congress to question whether the war achieved its intended objectives.

The interim deal signed by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian gives negotiators 60 days to reach a nuclear agreement, but the time can be extended.