Multiple killed as driver rams car into Vancouver Filipino festival crowd

Vancouver Filipino festival attack: Many dead, multiple people injured after driver plowed into crowd at Lapu Lapu Day Festival. Police have arrested the attacker, and more details are awaited…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated27 Apr 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Vancouver police said that a number of people were killed and multiple others injured after a driver drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in the city at 8 pm. The driver is in custody and more information is awaited.
Vancouver police said that a number of people were killed and multiple others injured after a driver drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in the city at 8 pm. The driver is in custody and more information is awaited. (via X (Twitter))

Many people have been killed, and multiple injured after a driver plowed into the crowd at the Vancouver Filipino festival in the Canadian city, police said. The attacker has been arrested but motive is yet unknown, they added.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” the Vancouver Police Department wrote on X.

What We Know So Far…

The confirmed number of deceased and injured has not been released. 

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene, according to an AP report. 

One witness told CTV News he saw a black vehicle driving erratically in the area just before the crowd was hit, Reuters reported.

Also Read | Who is Kimbal Musk? Elon’s brother in spotlight after swipe at Trump over tariff

The attack happened during what is known as the “Lapu Lapu Day Festival”, according to multiple posts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Lapu Lapu Day, is a public holiday honoring Filipino heritage. In the Philippines, the Lapu Lapu Day 2025 block party, is among the biggest festivals, and includes food and performances.

Vancouver Filipino Day Attack: Strong Reactions, Condolences Pour In

Canadian PM Mark Carney has issued a statement, saying: “Devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening. (sic)”

Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim said, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event. (sic)”

British Colombia Premier David Eby took to X to post his condolences, saying: “Shocked & heartbroken to hear of the lives lost & those injured at the Lapu Lapu festival. Police are investigating & a suspect is in custody. We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. (sic)”

Also Read | Who is Sethuraman Panchanathan? Why Indian-origin NSF director resigned

Indian-origin Canadian political leader Jagmeet Singh expressed his condolences on X. He wrote: “I am horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people. As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families – and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience. (sic)”

Also Read | Gold price today in your city: Check in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi on April 27

One X user wrote: “Love, strength and prayers to all effected by the tragic and horrific actions tonight in Vancouver at the Lapu Lapu festival. Condolences to The lives lost. Good energy to the family and friends. Our hearts are with you. (sic)”

Another user said: “Absolutely horrific. Much strength and love to all those touched by this. Much gratitude to the first responders and others who offered help. (sic)”

One user shared: “I was there just moments before this heartbreaking incident unfolded. My heart aches for all the families affected. It’s devastating to see this happen in our community. Vancouver should be a place where everyone feels safe to celebrate their culture with pride. (sic)”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsWorldMultiple killed as driver rams car into Vancouver Filipino festival crowd
MoreLess
First Published:27 Apr 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.