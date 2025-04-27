Multiple killed as driver rams car into Vancouver Filipino festival crowd

Many people have been killed, and multiple injured after a driver plowed into the crowd at the Vancouver Filipino festival in the Canadian city, police said. The attacker has been arrested but motive is yet unknown, they added.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” the Vancouver Police Department wrote on X.

What We Know So Far… The confirmed number of deceased and injured has not been released.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene, according to an AP report.

One witness told CTV News he saw a black vehicle driving erratically in the area just before the crowd was hit, Reuters reported.

The attack happened during what is known as the “Lapu Lapu Day Festival”, according to multiple posts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Lapu Lapu Day, is a public holiday honoring Filipino heritage. In the Philippines, the Lapu Lapu Day 2025 block party, is among the biggest festivals, and includes food and performances.

Vancouver Filipino Day Attack: Strong Reactions, Condolences Pour In Canadian PM Mark Carney has issued a statement, saying: “Devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening. (sic)”

Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim said, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event. (sic)” Advertisement

British Colombia Premier David Eby took to X to post his condolences, saying: “Shocked & heartbroken to hear of the lives lost & those injured at the Lapu Lapu festival. Police are investigating & a suspect is in custody. We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. (sic)”

Indian-origin Canadian political leader Jagmeet Singh expressed his condolences on X. He wrote: “I am horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people. As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families – and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience. (sic)”

One X user wrote: “Love, strength and prayers to all effected by the tragic and horrific actions tonight in Vancouver at the Lapu Lapu festival. Condolences to The lives lost. Good energy to the family and friends. Our hearts are with you. (sic)”

Another user said: “Absolutely horrific. Much strength and love to all those touched by this. Much gratitude to the first responders and others who offered help. (sic)”