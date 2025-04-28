Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival tragedy: Eyewitness recounts horror, ‘bodies everywhere, lady with eyes staring’|10 updates

7. Eyewitness Dale Selipe shared with the Vancouver Sun that she observed injured children on the street after the vehicle crashed into the crowd. She said, “There was a lady with her eyes staring up, one of her legs was already broken. One person was holding her hand trying to comfort her.” Festival security guard Jen Idaba-Castaneto informed a local news site that she saw bodies everywhere. "You don't know who to help, here or there," she stated.