Home >News >world >Vande Bharat flight with 233 Indians departs from China's Guangzhou
An Air India flight (PTI)
An Air India flight (PTI)

Vande Bharat flight with 233 Indians departs from China's Guangzhou

1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2020, 06:28 PM IST ANI

  • Students from across China have come back to the country in Delhi-Guangzhou flight under Vande Bharat Mission

GUANGZHOU : As many as 233 Indian nationals stranded in China due to coronavirus restrictions departed for India on Thursday.

"233 Indian nationals, mostly students from all over China left for home on the Guangzhou-Delhi #VandeBharatMission special flight today afternoon," Indian consulate in Guangzhou tweeted.

Vande Bharat Mission, which started on May 6 to repatriate stranded Indians from various parts of the world, is currently in its fifth phase.

More than 9,39,000 stranded Indians have returned through different means under Vande Bharat Mission so far.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A health worker collects swab samples from a woman at a local health centre for COVID-19 test (ANI)

What is the ‘Delhi model’ to tackle covid-19?

2 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Photo: AFP

India slams China's attempt to raise Kashmir issue at UN Security Council

2 min read . 01:04 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout