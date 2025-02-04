Vanessa Kirby’s net worth: Her rise to fame from The Crown to The Fantastic Four

Vanessa Kirby is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four, a role expected to significantly boost her net worth and industry stature.

From prestige roles to blockbuster stardom Kirby, who gained critical acclaim for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown, has steadily built her career with a mix of prestige dramas and high-profile action films. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her current net worth is estimated at $4 million, thanks to standout roles in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and the Oscar-nominated Pieces of a Woman.

Advertisement

Now, as she steps into one of Marvel’s most iconic roles, Kirby is entering what could be the most financially rewarding phase of her career.

Marvel pay and future earnings Lead actors in the MCU typically earn between $2 million and $5 million per film, with additional earnings from backend deals, bonuses, and merchandise, as per The Music Essentials. If The Fantastic Four performs well at the box office, Kirby’s net worth could skyrocket in the coming years.

Marvel has a strong history of turning its stars into A-listers, and Kirby’s addition to the franchise alongside Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach positions her as a rising Hollywood powerhouse.

Advertisement

Beyond the MCU Even with her Marvel role, Kirby continues to balance major blockbusters with critically acclaimed projects. She is rumored to reprise her role as the White Widow in a future Mission: Impossible installment and remains committed to stage performances.

With her growing influence in Hollywood and a likely surge in earnings, The Fantastic Four could mark the beginning of a new era for Vanessa Kirby’s career.

Also Read | Squid Game Season 3 release date OUT! Korean television series to debut on OTT

Vanessa Kirby: The rise of a versatile star Early life and education Vanessa Kirby was born on April 18, 1988, in Wimbledon, London. Raised in a family with a deep appreciation for the arts, she pursued English literature at the University of Exeter before training at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). Though she initially faced rejection from drama schools, she soon made a name for herself in theater, earning critical acclaim for her performances in Shakespearean and contemporary plays.

Advertisement

Breakthrough and acting career Kirby’s breakthrough came with her portrayal of Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown (2016–2017). Her captivating performance earned her a BAFTA Award and an Emmy nomination, solidifying her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Following The Crown, Kirby transitioned into high-profile Hollywood roles. She played the White Widow in Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), a role she reprised in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). She also starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019).

Advertisement