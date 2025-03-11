Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Vanuatu, a little-known island nation near Australia, has garnered massive attention among Indians after former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi applied for citizenship.
Last week, the MEA confirmed that he had applied to surrender his Indian passport at the High Commission in London. However, on Monday, Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat ordered the Citizenship Commission to cancel Lalit Modi’s passport, citing the rejection of Indian authorities' request for an Interpol alert due to insufficient evidence.
Here’s all you need to know about acquiring Vanuatu citizenship through investment and its benefits.
There are two ways to apply for Vanuatu citizenship through investment.
In the first option, the applicant must make a non-refundable contribution of $130,000 to the National Development Fund. This amount is not a flat fee but varies based on the number of people included in the application.
For a single investor, the contribution is $130,000, while for a married couple, it is $150,000. The fee increases to $180,000 for a family of four. If more than four people are included in a single application, the investor must pay an additional $15,000 per dependent. Additionally, the investor must have a minimum of $250,000 in their bank account.
The fund is used to support Vanuatu’s economic development and disaster relief efforts.
In the second option, the investor can apply through the Capital Investment Immigration Plan. Under this programme, foreign investors contribute to a fund dedicated to developing the coconut oil industry, with the goal of reducing the country's reliance on oil imports.
The investor must pay a flat fee of $138,000 for a family of four. If more than four people are included in the application, an additional $26,500 must be paid per extra applicant.
No language exams or interviews are required for Vanuatu citizenship. Additionally, investors can retain their existing passports after acquiring Vanuatu citizenship.
The required documents include a copy of passport, Police clearance certificate, Birth certificate, Medical certificate and Proof of fund.
