Covid-19 cases are surging across the world, fueled by highly contagious variants of the coronavirus that are popping up far from where they were first detected.

The spread of these variants, scientists say, highlights how tiny, random changes in the virus’s genetic code threaten to undo progress in beating back a global pandemic that has killed at least three million people. Concerning variants are spreading in the U.S. and Canada, Europe and Latin America.

Scientists say variants can be brought under control with now-familiar public health measures such as mask wearing and social distancing, despite evidence that some strains might evade the immune response triggered by vaccination or a past infection.

In the U.K., for instance, where a variant known as B.1.1.7 drove a deadly new outbreak in the winter, new cases have slowed to a trickle after a strict lockdown and rapid vaccination drive.

Scientists are also hopeful that the current crop of vaccines will at least limit the numbers of people falling gravely ill and dying of Covid-19, even if the variants weaken the vaccines’ effectiveness at preventing infection. Vaccine makers are already testing new versions of their shots that are retuned to attack variants.

Progress, though, depends on bringing cases under control, both to save lives and to limit the virus’s opportunities to alight upon yet more advantageous mutations that could propel future waves of infection.

“The chance of winning the lottery is very small—until you buy 65 million lottery tickets," said David Bauer, who leads a group at the Francis Crick Institute in London studying how coronavirus mutations affect transmissibility and disease severity. “This is why you have people who are virologists saying that what we really need is to get the infection rate down."

New Covid-19 cases globally rose for the seventh consecutive week in the seven days through Sunday, according to the World Health Organization, with cases in southeast Asia surging 63% over the previous week, fueled by a growing epidemic in India. Other hot spots include Turkey, where cases were up by a third, and parts of the Americas and Europe. Infections rose 5% on the week in the U.S. and 9% in France.

Multiple versions of the virus—the result of tiny errors during replication—have arisen since it first emerged in China in late 2019. Mutations that give the virus an edge will tend to persist and accumulate, eventually giving rise to distinct lineages of virus with subtly different characteristics than their predecessors.

Two of those variants are now fueling a significant chunk of the current wave of infection, as tracked by countries with the capability to sequence viral genomes.

Much of Latin America has faced an aggressive variant known as P.1, which emerged in the city of Manaus in Brazil’s Amazon in early November last year. The variant has now been detected in at least 36 countries and in 22 U.S. states.

In Brazil, where about 130 people are dying each hour from Covid-19, P.1 has become the dominant strain. A study this month shows P.1 to be responsible for more than 90% of new infections in São Paulo, the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest city.

In Canada, the Pacific Coast province of British Columbia has become one of the biggest P.1 hot spots outside of Brazil, forcing local authorities to prohibit dining and religious services until at least April 19 and to close the popular Whistler Blackcomb ski resort north of Vancouver.

Canada is also plagued by the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first isolated and described in Kent, England, late last year. It has since spread to 114 countries and is now the dominant version of coronavirus circulating in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in much of Europe.

In Ontario, Canada’s most populous region, about two-thirds of all new Covid-19 cases involve B.1.1.7, adding to strains on its healthcare system.

“We’re already in a situation where it’s no longer the vaccines versus the variants. It’s the variants versus ICU capacity," said Amit Arya, a palliative care physician in the greater Toronto area and professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

In Spain, health authorities have said this variant was responsible for between 64% and 99% of new infections detected in 17 Spanish regions last week, while health authorities in Italy said in late March that the U.K. variant represented 87% of new cases there.

A third variant troubling scientists is B.1.351, which was first detected in South Africa in late 2020. It spread quickly across the continent’s most developed economy and nearby countries including Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Zambia.

B.1.351 has since been detected in almost 70 countries including the U.S., though it hasn’t become a major source of infections outside Southern Africa. In the U.S., the CDC says B.1.351 was responsible for about 0.7% of Covid-19 cases in the second half of March, while around 1.4% of cases were caused by the P.1 strain from Brazil. B.1.1.7 was the source of around 44% of infections.

The three variants are worrisome for multiple reasons. All three share a mutation scientists have nicknamed Nelly—a play on its alphanumeric designation N501Y—that appears to increase transmissibility. Studies have suggested the U.K. variant, for instance, is anywhere between 43% and 90% more transmissible than the original virus, with similar or greater increases in contagiousness reported for the South Africa and Brazil variants.

Doctors fret that the new variants might lead to more serious disease or possibly increase the risk of death in someone infected. Doctors and hospital directors across Brazil have said in interviews with The Wall Street Journal that they suspect P.1 to be more lethal, noting a rise in younger and otherwise healthier patients being admitted to ICUs. But studies investigating the mortality risk associated with each variant have sometimes reached different conclusions. Scientists say firmer evidence is needed to be sure.

Another question mark hangs over how well the vaccines being rolled out across the world will work in places where these variants are circulating and dominant, and if these variants will be able to seed new outbreaks even in places where vaccination is widespread.

South Africa decided not to use vaccines developed by the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca PLC and by Novavax Inc. after relatively small clinical trials pointed to reduced efficacy against B.1.351. The country is instead banking on the shots developed by Johnson & Johnson and by Pfizer Inc. with BioNTech SE.

Multiple lab studies world-wide paint a broad picture of vaccines that work adequately against the U.K. and Brazil variants but less well against the variant first spotted in South Africa.

Scientists say these studies don’t necessarily tell the whole story, as the immune responses generated by a vaccine in the body are broader and deeper than those that can be observed easily in a lab. Even if existing vaccines aren’t as effective at stemming infection with new variants as they are against older strains, they should probably work well enough to stop most people from getting severely ill, said David Matthews, a virologist at the University of Bristol, England.

“If the vaccines can keep people out of hospital, then it doesn’t matter if you catch a cold for a few days," said Dr. Matthews.

Vaccine producers are working on shots that more precisely target these variants and can be distributed as booster shots if needed.

“The vaccine technology is very amenable to changing things quite quickly," said Ewan Harrison, a microbiologist at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, a biomedical research center. “If I was to really put my money where my mouth was, I would say in future years at-risk populations will be having dual flu and Covid vaccines."

