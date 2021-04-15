Variants fuel covid-19 surge, but scientists voice optimism for vaccines
- As coronavirus strains spread, experts say public-health measures remain critical to curbing infections
Covid-19 cases are surging across the world, fueled by highly contagious variants of the coronavirus that are popping up far from where they were first detected.
The spread of these variants, scientists say, highlights how tiny, random changes in the virus’s genetic code threaten to undo progress in beating back a global pandemic that has killed at least three million people. Concerning variants are spreading in the U.S. and Canada, Europe and Latin America.
