Many teachers and students at several universities, including Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have demanded vaccines on priority to ensure normal functioning of the higher education sector, which has been disrupted for a year.

The government protocol of vaccinating only those who are in the 45 years and above age group puts institutions under pressure and hinders their reopening, affecting the quality of education, they said.

“We have all faced a tough year and students are the worst sufferers. We need vaccines so that offline, classroom education can restart. Right now, the age restriction puts vaccines out of the reach of the entire student cohort in colleges and universities," said Prem Chand, joint secretary of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association.

“Online education is not a substitute to the live classroom teaching-learning environment. Face-to-face interaction is essential for comprehensive growth of students," Chand said. Several teachers in DU, including Chand, have contracted covid in recent months.

Several students of DU and JNU have been protesting online, demanding that campuses be reopened, classroom teaching be restarted, and vaccination be assured.

“Vaccinate all students above 18 years of age, teachers, and staff of JNU and all the universities. It’s the only way to save students from suffering academically. Underprivileged students from rural hinterlands are facing a tough time in pursuing education online due to technological and economic challenges," said N. Sai Balaji, a doctoral student at JNU.

“The reopening of the sector depends on how quickly India vaccinates people in the next one to three months. Unless we vaccinate students and teachers, it will be tough to open up higher educational institutes. It will also depend on how many people, students and institutes are responsible in following covid-19 protocols," said Pushkar, a Goa based educationist.

“Instead of closing down campuses, authorities should use them as sites to vaccinate and continue classes," said Balaji. There is an assumption that the government could be keeping university students out of the vaccination drive because it does want them to be on campus when there is huge unemployment and growing resentment against the government among the public, he added.

Even private institutions and education players are demanding vaccination. “We lost everything last year and this year we have a second wave. It would be a washout for the sector. Vaccination is the only way out. The 45-year age restriction is not good for higher education as a large portion of teachers and all the students are out of the purview," said Raju Davis Perepadan, chairman of the Kerala-based Holy Grace Academy, which runs a chain of colleges.

A senior office bearer at an older IIT also echoed what Perepadan said. “Unless you vaccinate students, it will be impossible to reopen given the spike in cases. Yes, education has suffered but you cannot control a floating student population in campus from meeting, sharing notes and peer learning," the professor said, requesting anonymity.

