Varsities, students demand access to vaccination

Even private institutions and education players are demanding vaccination. “We lost everything last year and this year we have a second wave. It would be a washout for the sector. Vaccination is the only way out. The 45-year age restriction is not good for higher education as a large portion of teachers and all the students are out of the purview," said Raju Davis Perepadan, chairman of the Kerala-based Holy Grace Academy, which runs a chain of colleges.