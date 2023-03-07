Home / News / World /  Vatican agrees to return pieces of Parthenon to Greece
Vatican agrees to return pieces of Parthenon to Greece

wsj 2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:25 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
FILE - The marble head of a young man, a tiny fragment from the 2,500-year-old sculptured decoration of the Parthenon Temple on the ancient Acropolis, is displayed during a presentation to the press at the new Acropolis Museum in Athens, Nov. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - The marble head of a young man, a tiny fragment from the 2,500-year-old sculptured decoration of the Parthenon Temple on the ancient Acropolis, is displayed during a presentation to the press at the new Acropolis Museum in Athens, Nov. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File) (AP)

  • The move could put pressure on the U.K. and other countries to return pieces of the Acropolis monument

The Vatican has signed an agreement to return to Greece three sculpture fragments from the Parthenon that have been part of the Vatican Museums’ permanent collection for 200 years, a move that could put pressure on the U.K. and other countries to return works of art to Athens.

