Vatican agrees to return pieces of Parthenon to Greece

Vatican agrees to return pieces of Parthenon to Greece2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:25 PM IST
- The move could put pressure on the U.K. and other countries to return pieces of the Acropolis monument
The Vatican has signed an agreement to return to Greece three sculpture fragments from the Parthenon that have been part of the Vatican Museums’ permanent collection for 200 years, a move that could put pressure on the U.K. and other countries to return works of art to Athens.
