Vatican Pope Francis: All you need to know about history’s first Latin American pontiff who shook conservative beliefs

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff, died after a severe respiratory crisis on Monday. He was 88.
“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in an announcement.
Francis suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man. He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.
He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.
He had part of his colon removed in 2021, then needed more surgery in 2023 to repair a painful hernia and remove intestinal scar tissue.
Starting in 2022, he regularly used a wheelchair or cane because of bad knees and endured bouts of bronchitis.
(With agency inputs)
