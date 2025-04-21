Vatican Pope Francis Death LIVE news Updates: Pope Francis dead at 88, church bells across Italy toll in mourning

Pope Francis Dead LIVE Updates: Pope Francis I, the Roman Catholic Church's first Latin American head, has passed away on April 21, the Vatican announced in a video statement, Reuters reported.

Pope Francis was 88 and had recently survived double pneumonia.

In the video statement by Cardinal Kevin Farrell on the Vatican's TV channel, he said: “Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”