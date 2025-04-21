Vatican Pope Francis Death LIVE news Updates: Pope Francis dead at 88, church bells across Italy toll in mourning

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 02:52 PM IST

Vatican LIVE Updates, Pope Francis dead: Pope Francis has passed away on April 21, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel. The Roman Catholic Church's first Latin American head, Pope Francis was 88 and had recently survived double pneumonia.