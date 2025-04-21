Pope Francis Dead LIVE Updates: Pope Francis I, the Roman Catholic Church's first Latin American head, has passed away on April 21, the Vatican announced in a video statement, Reuters reported.
Pope Francis was 88 and had recently survived double pneumonia.
In the video statement by Cardinal Kevin Farrell on the Vatican's TV channel, he said: “Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."
Pope Francis Death News LIVE: The White House in a brief statement on X condoled Pope Francis' death. “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis," it wrote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended condolences to the Catholic community on the death of Pope Francis today.
He also recalled his meetings with the Pontiff, saying: “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace."
According to a report by the New York Times, Pope Francis body has been dressed in white and placed in his private chapel. There a private prayer is being held with the camerlengo, Vatican officials, and the Pope’s family in attendance.
Later, he will be dressed in red vestments and placed in a wooden coffin lined with zinc, with his miter and pallium laid beside him.
Much beloved for his humility, commitment to the poor, and attempt to overhaul the Roman Catholic church's functioning. Pope Francis was known for his comparitively liberal outlook — advocating for migrants, war-affected populations in the DRC Congo and Palestine, and for LGBTQ+ acceptance among the faithful.
But, his progressive stance on issues like climate change and economic inequality, also led to criticism from conservative circles within the Church, Reuters and AP reports noted.
The Vatican on April 21 announced that Pope Francis passed away at 7.35 am Italy time, aged 88. While a reason for his death was not announced, Pope Francis had battled health issues for long, including a chronic lung condition.
He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in February, with a severe respiratory illness that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days hospitalised — the longest during his 12-years as Pope, before being released on March 23, as per an AP report.
Pope Francis, previously the Cardinal of Beunos Aires (Argentina), became the Roman Catholic Church's first Latin American pontiff. His humility and commitment to the poor, inspired millions.
After the announcement, church bells tolled across Rome as the city mourned the Holy Father's demise.
