Vatican Pope Francis dies at 88: From destroying fishermen’s ring to prayer; here’s what happens next

Vatican Pope Francis death news: Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff who inspired millions with his humility and commitment to the poor, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. Known for his progressive stance on issues like climate change and economic inequality, Francis also faced criticism from conservative circles within the Church, accoridng to the Associated Press.

Vatican Pope Francis death: What did Vatican say? The announcement came from Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, who said: “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

Church bells tolled across Rome as the city mourned the loss of the leader.

He spent 38 days in hospital before he was released on March 23.

How did Pope Francis die? Francis had long battled health issues, including a chronic lung condition. He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14, 2025, with a severe respiratory illness that developed into double pneumonia. He remained hospitalized for 38 days, the longest stay during his 12-year papacy, as reported by the AP.

Here's what happens next Prayer ceremony The pope’s body is dressed in a white cassock and placed in his private chapel. A small ceremony is held with the camerlengo, Vatican officials, and the pope’s family, according to a report by New York Times.

He is then dressed in red vestments and placed in a wooden coffin lined with zinc, with his miter and pallium laid beside him.

After the ceremony, the camerlengo drafts an official document declaring the pope's death, which includes the physician's report. He also seals the pope's personal quarters—in Francis' case, the Casa Santa Marta, a modest residence he chose over the apostolic palace.

Destroying fishermen's ring

The fisherman's ring, symbol of papal authority, is ceremonially destroyed with a hammer to prevent misuse, New York Times reported.

Vatican Pope Francis funeral Unlike his predecessors, Pope Francis had modified traditional burial practices. Instead of three nested coffins (cypress, zinc, and elm), he requested a single wooden coffin lined with zinc.

The night before the funeral, his face is covered with a silk veil, and a bag containing coins minted during his papacy and a “rogito”—a document summarising his life and papacy—is placed inside, according to the report.

The rogito is read aloud before the coffin is sealed.

While most popes are buried in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis chose a different path.

Honoring his deep devotion to the Virgin Mary, he requested to be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, a church he frequently visited to pray, said NYT report.

(This is a developing story)