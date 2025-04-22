Pope Francis dies: Who will be the next Pope? Here’s a look at top contenders and Vatican’s secretive election process

As Pope Francis breathed his last on Monday, April 21, global focus now shifts to his possible successors. There is speculation that the United States— which has never had a pope—might put forward a contender: Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, a staunch social conservative.

It’s a sign of how the election could threaten what Francis’ supporters see as his legacy as a reforming pope. As the church has grown in more socially conservative parts of the world, particularly in Africa, the institution could swing away from his relatively liberal positions on issues such as LGBTQ rights, as reported by Bloomberg.

In roughly two weeks, the College of Cardinals — the highest-ranking officials in the Church, appointed by the pope — will gather in a Conclave to choose a new pope. Around 135 cardinals, all male, will cast their votes, including 21 who were added by Pope Francis in December. This move by the late pontiff could increase the chances of a pope being chosen from Asia or Africa. The last Italian pope, John Paul I, passed away in 1978.

Because the election is held under a vow of complete secrecy, millions of Catholics around the world won’t know the outcome until white smoke rises from the Vatican, signalling a decision.

What is a conclave? The conclave is the secret meeting where the College of Cardinals gathers to elect a new pope after the current one dies or resigns. The word “conclave” comes from Latin cum clave, meaning “with a key” — symbolising that the cardinals are locked away from the outside world until they reach a decision.

Secrecy: Cardinals are cut off from the outside world — no phones, internet, or communication with anyone outside.

Voting Process: Each cardinal writes the name of their chosen candidate on a secret ballot. The ballots are collected and counted. A candidate must receive a two-thirds majority to be elected.

Smoke Signals: After each round of voting, the ballots are burned. Black smoke (created by adding chemicals) means no decision has been made yet, while white smoke means a new pope has been elected.

Acceptance: Once someone receives the required votes, he’s asked if he accepts the position. If he says yes, he chooses a papal name. Then he appears on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica and is introduced to the world with the words: "Habemus Papam" — “We have a pope.” Advertisement

The process is famously unpredictable, and being seen as a front-runner can actually work against a candidate, as captured by the old Roman saying: “He who enters the conclave as pope, leaves it as a cardinal.” In the meantime, several prominent cardinals are already being talked about as “papabile” — potential papal candidates.

Who could become the next pope? Pietro Parolin: Italy Parolin, 70, is the current Vatican secretary of state and one of Italy's strongest contenders. He is well-known for his diplomatic skills and could be seen as a safe pair of hands within the Church.

Matteo Zuppi: Italy The 69-year-old Italian cardinal could emerge as a continuity candidate if the election comes down to a contest between progressives and conservatives. He is the current president of the Episcopal Conference of Italy and is considered to be a favourite among those who want a continuation of Pope Francis’ policies. He is known for his humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, including a peace mission to Ukraine.

Luis Tagle: the Philippines Tagle, 67, is prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, and a former archbishop of Manila. A strong advocate for greater inclusivity, he could emerge as the preferred candidate from the Church’s progressive wing.

Peter Erdo: Hungary Erdo, 72, a Hungarian cardinal and Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, could be the preferred choice of those in the Church calling for a return to a more traditional theological doctrine.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)