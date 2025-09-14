Vatican sky transformed: Epic drone show Projects Pope Francis, Virgin Mary & Michelangelo icons | Watch

St. Peter’s Square was transformed into a dazzling stage on Saturday night as more than 80,000 people gathered for Grace for the World, a massive concert and drone spectacle that closed the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity.

Advertisement

For the first time in Vatican history, over 3,000 drones lit up the night sky above St. Peter’s Basilica, tracing powerful religious and cultural images. The display included Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, the Virgin Mary, the Pietà, doves of peace, glowing hearts, and even a portrait of the late Pope Francis.

Advertisement

The show was staged by Nova Sky Stories, a drone company owned by Kimbal Musk, brother of Elon Musk. Organizers said the production took nearly two years of planning and secured rare Vatican access following the death of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo XIV.

The drones were cycled in groups, with recharging stations hidden in Vatican parking areas and along train tracks.

Spectators attend a concert in St. Peter's Square for the conclusion of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity at the Vatican, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Advertisement

Bocelli and Pharrell lead concert finale The high-tech light show followed a star-studded concert co-directed by Andrea Bocelli and Pharrell Williams. Performances included John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, and the gospel choir Voices of Fire.

Bocelli opened the evening with a moving duet of Amazing Grace alongside American singer Teddy Swims, their voices echoing across the hushed square before erupting in thunderous applause.

A drone light show forms an image of an angel in the sky above St. Peter's Basilica, during "Grace for the World" concert at the Vatican, as crowds gather in Via della Conciliazione in Rome, Italy, September 13, 2025. REUTERS/Matteo Minnella

Advertisement

Messages of peace and unity Alongside the music, global leaders, clerics, and activists delivered impassioned appeals for peace. Nobel Peace Prize laureates Kailash Satyarthi and Nadia Murad, as well as Mozambican activist Graça Machel Mandela, called for an end to war and violence and urged greater global commitment to human dignity and fraternity.

Organizers said the event was designed as “a unifying finale, blending religious tradition with modern technology before a global audience.”

A drone light show forms an image in the sky above St. Peter's Basilica, during "Grace for the World" concert at the Vatican, as crowds gather in Via della Conciliazione in Rome, Italy, September 13, 2025. REUTERS/Matteo Minnella TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Advertisement

Support from Pope Leo XIV Though Pope Leo XIV did not attend, organizers thanked him for his support. The pope, who turns 70 on Sunday, was said to have endorsed the blending of sacred heritage with contemporary artistic expression.

Drones compose light images over St. Peter basilica during a concert in St. Peter's Square for the conclusion of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity at the Vatican, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Advertisement