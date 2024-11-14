Vatican’s Christmas tree plan sparks uproar: Petition urges Pope Francis to save centuries-old fir trees

A petition launched on Change.org is drawing attention to a controversial decision by the Vatican and the Municipality of Ledro (Trento) to cut down 40 fir trees, some of which are centuries old, to decorate St. Peter's Square and the Vatican for Christmas. The petition, started by the Bearsandothers Association, urges Pope Francis, the Vatican Governorate, and local authorities to reconsider their decision and to protect the ancient trees. The petition has garnered widespread support.

The proposal: Cutting down 40 fir trees for Christmas decoration The Vatican and the Municipality of Ledro have agreed to cut down 40 fir trees, some of which are centuries-old, with heights reaching up to 30 meters. These trees are to be transported to Rome using a helicopter, where they will be used to decorate St. Peter’s Square and other areas of the Vatican. The operation is estimated to cost 60,000 euros, a significant amount of public funds. Critics argue that the decision is wasteful and environmentally irresponsible, particularly in the context of ongoing climate change and the protection of natural resources.

The environmental impact: Cutting down ancient trees The petition stresses that the trees, many of which are centuries old, provide vital ecological functions, including fresh air, protection from extreme weather, and maintaining the balance of local ecosystems. Cutting them down, critics argue, would exacerbate the ongoing environmental crises, such as hydrogeological disasters, which can be worsened by deforestation. The destruction of these ancient trees is also seen as a form of ecological erasure, as once they are gone, they cannot be replaced.

The petition highlights the urgency of protecting such trees, noting that ancient trees are becoming increasingly rare and are vital to the overall health of the environment.

Pope Francis' encyclicals: A call for greater environmental awareness The petition references several of Pope Francis' encyclicals which emphasize the importance of protecting the environment and respecting nature. In these encyclicals, the Pope has consistently called for humanity to act responsibly in its treatment of creation, urging action against climate change and the degradation of natural resources.

The petition calls for the Vatican to lead by example, aligning its actions with the Pope’s message of sustainability and environmental care.

Criticism of the Christmas tree tradition A central argument in the petition is that the Christmas tree, as a tradition, has no religious connection to the birth of Christ and is instead a pagan practice. Given this, the petition asks why the tradition of cutting down trees for temporary use continues, particularly in the context of modern environmental concerns. The petition also criticizes the practice as a purely consumerist act, used for advertising purposes and to create a fleeting spectacle that leads to the destruction of valuable natural resources.

Alternative uses of public funds: Redirecting money to the greater good The petition raises concerns over the cost of the operation — 60,000 euros — which could be better used to address more pressing societal needs. The money spent to cut down and transport the trees could, the petition argues, be redirected to support people in need, such as providing shelter for the homeless during the winter months. The petition suggests that rather than spending taxpayer money on this environmentally damaging operation, resources should be used to benefit the common good.

The growing movement: A call to action As of the petition's launch, the Bearsandothers Association is calling for widespread support, with a deadline for signatures. Once the petition reaches its goal, it will be sent to Pope Francis, the Vatican Governorate, and the Municipality of Ledro in an effort to convince them to cancel the operation and find more sustainable ways to celebrate the holiday season.

