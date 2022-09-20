Vegan food giant Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man's nose during fight

Vegan food giant Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man's nose during fight2 min read . 05:30 PM IST
- Beyond Meat chief operating officer Doug Ramsey was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, court records show
Vegan food giant Beyond Meat’s chief operating officer was reportedly arrested on Saturday amid allegations that he bit a man’s nose during an altercation after a college football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Bloomberg report.
Vegan food giant Beyond Meat’s chief operating officer was reportedly arrested on Saturday amid allegations that he bit a man’s nose during an altercation after a college football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Bloomberg report.
Beyond Meat chief operating officer Doug Ramsey was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, court records show and Ramsey was allegedly at a parking garage when a Subaru inched in front of his Bronco, coming into contact with the front tire on the passenger’s side, according to a Bloomberg report citing local station KNWA/KFTA.
Beyond Meat chief operating officer Doug Ramsey was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, court records show and Ramsey was allegedly at a parking garage when a Subaru inched in front of his Bronco, coming into contact with the front tire on the passenger’s side, according to a Bloomberg report citing local station KNWA/KFTA.
The report additionally noted that Ramsey got out of his car and “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru." The Beyond Meat executive allegedly then started punching the owner of the car, who had left the vehicle, and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip." According to court records, he also “threatened to kill" the other man and the executive was released Sunday on an $11,085 bond.
The report additionally noted that Ramsey got out of his car and “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru." The Beyond Meat executive allegedly then started punching the owner of the car, who had left the vehicle, and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip." According to court records, he also “threatened to kill" the other man and the executive was released Sunday on an $11,085 bond.
The 53 year old Ramsey became Beyond Meat’s operating chief in December after a three-decade career with Tyson Foods Inc. His arrest is the latest blow to the plant-based protein company, which last month slashed its revenue outlook for the year and said it would cut 4% of its workforce, as per the Bloomberg report. As earlier in August, the plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said it’s laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products, according to AP report.
The 53 year old Ramsey became Beyond Meat’s operating chief in December after a three-decade career with Tyson Foods Inc. His arrest is the latest blow to the plant-based protein company, which last month slashed its revenue outlook for the year and said it would cut 4% of its workforce, as per the Bloomberg report. As earlier in August, the plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said it’s laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products, according to AP report.
El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat in August notified that its revenue fell 1.6% to $147 million, while the company reported a net loss of $97 million, or $1.53 per share, which was also larger than analysts expected. Notably, Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said customers dealing with food price inflation traded down to cheaper store brands of plant-based meat or bought animal meat, according to AP report. Brown said the results magnified the importance of the company’s longtime goal of achieving price parity with animal-based meat, the AP report said.
El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat in August notified that its revenue fell 1.6% to $147 million, while the company reported a net loss of $97 million, or $1.53 per share, which was also larger than analysts expected. Notably, Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said customers dealing with food price inflation traded down to cheaper store brands of plant-based meat or bought animal meat, according to AP report. Brown said the results magnified the importance of the company’s longtime goal of achieving price parity with animal-based meat, the AP report said.
(With inputs from AP, Bloomberg)
(With inputs from AP, Bloomberg)