Vegan food giant Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man's nose during fight

The 53 year old Ramsey became Beyond Meat’s operating chief in December after a three-decade career with Tyson Foods Inc. His arrest is the latest blow to the plant-based protein company, which last month slashed its revenue outlook for the year and said it would cut 4% of its workforce, as per the Bloomberg report. As earlier in August, the plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said it’s laying off 4% of its workforce after a difficult second quarter that saw cost-conscious customers bypass its higher-priced products, according to AP report.