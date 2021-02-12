Vegetable plots are growing in popularity for home and apartment buyers

Vegetable plots are growing in popularity for home and apartment buyers6 min read . 12:47 AM IST
Developers are increasingly building 'grow gardens' into single- and multi-family properties
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Developers are increasingly building 'grow gardens' into single- and multi-family properties
Some people took up running during the pandemic, others turned to baking or bought a pet. Graham and Caralyn King found solace in growing their own food, a pastime to which the British have historically turned in times of crisis.
During World War II, for example, the British Government urged those left at home to “dig for victory" by growing produce in backyards and public parks to beat food shortages. The pandemic has cultivated a similar zest for homegrown fruit and vegetables—which hasn’t gone unnoticed by property developers.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.