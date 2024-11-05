Vehicle thrashed for honking and driving towards Hindu group protesting against Brampton temple attack | Watch video

Following a temple attack in Brampton, Canada, Hindu groups are protesting against government inaction on Khalistani extremism. A vehicle was vandalised during a protest for allegedly driving towards the demonstrators.

Updated5 Nov 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Screenshot of the video of Hindu groups protesting against temple attack in Canada.
Tensions have heightened after an alleged attack by pro-Khalistani protestors at a temple in Brampton, Canada. Hindu groups have been protesting the temple attack in different parts of Canada. During one of the protests, a car was vandalised for allegedly honking and driving towards the demonstrators in Brampton.

The demonstrators thrashed a white car heading towards the protest site for honking at them, showed the video of the incident shared on social media. The protestors were holding Indian flags. Many of them can be heard raising slogans and phrases like ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Protests have erupted against the government's inaction against “Khalistani extremism” following an altercation at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada.

India reacted strongly after controversy erupted over violent attack by pro-Khalistani supporters at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton. The protest erupted during a visit by the Indian consumer officials in the city.

Rally against Hindu temple attack in Canada

Over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada on Monday evening. The protests were held against repeated attacks on Hindu temples in the country, a recent one in Brampton by pro-Khalistani protestors.

The organizers of the solidarity rally pressed Canadian politicians and law enforcement agencies not to give further support to Khalistanis.

The details were shared by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) on social media platform X.

The CoHNA highlighted the multiple attacks on Hindu temples across Canada during the Diwali weekend and called on to stop the "Hinduphobia" in the country.

"Over a thousand #CanadianHindus have gathered in Brampton to protest against the increasingly brazen attacks on Hindu Temples," the post read.

"Yesterday, during the sacred #Diwali weekend, Canadian Hindu temples, coast to coast, came under attack. We ask Canada to stop this #Hinduphobia now!" it added.

India condemns Canada Hindu temple attack

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the violence at Canada Hindu temple and urged government officials to take action against those who were indulged in violence.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks,” said Jaiswal on Monday.

 

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldVehicle thrashed for honking and driving towards Hindu group protesting against Brampton temple attack | Watch video

