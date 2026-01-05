Venezuela's new Acting President Delcy Rodriguez shifts defiant tone, invites US to collaborate — 10 points

In a shift from a previously defiant tone, Delcy Rodriguez, who took over as the acting president of Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was captured by the US, extended an invitation to the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court ruled Rodríguez would be acting president earlier Sunday. However, US President Donald Trump had asserted over the weekend that the US will "run" Venezuela until a "proper transition can take place."

Here's all the latest you need to know about US-Venezuela tensions: 1. In a post on Instagram, Delcy Rodriguez wrote, "A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States: Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence."

"Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation," she said.

Her statement added, "We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence."

"President Donald Trump, our people and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolas Maduro's message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now. This is the Venezuela I believe in and have dedicated my life to. I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together. Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty and a future," she said.

2. Venezuela's interim president appeal to the US for “respectful relations” is seen as a shift from a previously defiant tone. Despite the US' indication that Rodriguez would be their choice of leader in a post Maduro scenario, Rodriguez indicated some loyalty to Maduro, saying that her message of peace and dialogue had also been his message.

Earlier, following the US operation in Venezuela, Rodriguez called Maduro the country’s rightful leader and urged the US to release him, declaring the actions an “atrocity” and saying “history and justice will make the extremists who promoted this armed aggression pay.”

3. Rodriguez's conciliatory message came after Trump threatened that she could “pay a very big price” if she didn’t fall in line with US demands. Trump told reporters Sunday night that Rodríguez is “cooperating” but reiterated the threat from an earlier interview with The Atlantic.

Donald Trump also threatened a second American strike on Venezuela if remaining members of its government do not cooperate with his efforts to get the country “fixed," The Guardian reported.

4. Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he wanted Rodriguez to provide “total access” to aspects of the country large and small — from major oil operations to basic infrastructure. “We need access to the oil and to other things in their country that allow us to rebuild their country,” Trump was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

5. Meanwhile, US President Trump reiterated Sunday night that “we’re in charge.” He said of Venezuela while aboard Air Force One en route to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida: “We’re going to run it, fix it.”

6. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signalled that the US doesn't plan to directly govern Venezuela, but will continue to enforce an "oil quarantine" as part of a plan to influence policy. An ‘oil quarantine’ essentially means a blockade on oil exports. In Venezuela's case, it refers to US sanctions and naval interdictions imposed to halt the country's oil exports, its key source of revenue.

7. In an audio message circulated on social media, Maduro Guerra , a lawmaker from La Guaira state and a member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), warned of possible betrayal within the ruling movement and said history would expose those responsible.

"History will tell who the traitors were, history will reveal it. We will see," he said, hinting at an internal conspiracy. He said the party would remain united despite the recent developments.

8. At the same time, Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores remain detained in the US and are expected to appear before a federal court in the Southern District of New York on Monday. They face charges related to alleged "narco-terrorism and conspiracy to traffic drugs".

According to CBS News, US authorities confirmed that Maduro and his wife are scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Monday (local time) at 12 pm. This will be their first court appearance following the US operation carried out on Saturday.

9. Maduro and other Venezuelan officials were indicted in 2020 on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges, and the Justice Department released a new indictment Saturday of Maduro and his wife that painted his administration as a “corrupt, illegitimate government” fueled by a drug-trafficking operation that flooded the US with cocaine. The US government does not recognise Maduro as the country’s leader.