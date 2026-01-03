Explosions rock Venezuela's Caracas, low-flying aircraft heard after Trump's threats of land strikes—what we know so far

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 a.m. local time Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, according to AP.

Residents in multiple neighbourhoods of Caracas reported hearing gunfire, prompting many to rush into the streets, Bloomberg reported.

This would mark the first known US strike on Venezuelan soil.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has neither confirmed nor denied the attack but said on Thursday that he is open to cooperating with Washington following weeks of US military pressure.

Meanwhile, witnesses told Reuters that the southern part of the city, near a major military base, was experiencing a power outage.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela, amid efforts to pressure President Nicolas Maduro to leave office, including expanded sanctions, a ramped-up U.S. military presence in the region and more than two dozen strikes on vessels allegedly involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Watch videos here:

Earlier, Trump said the US had struck and destroyed a docking area used by alleged Venezuelan drug boats. He did not specify whether the operation was carried out by the military or the CIA, nor the exact location, saying only that it took place “along the shore.”

The administration has not provided proof that the targeted boats were engaged in drug trafficking, raising questions about the legality of the operations. According to US military data, the maritime campaign has resulted in at least 107 deaths across 30 strikes, AP reported.