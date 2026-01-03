Venezuela crisis: ‘Freedom has arrived,’ says Machado after Maduro's ouster, backs Edmundo González for presidency

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said President Nicolás Maduro was removed from power after refusing a negotiated exit, and called for opposition-backed candidate Edmundo González to assume the presidency.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, Machado said Maduro rejected efforts to negotiate a transition, leading to his removal.

“Maduro was removed from power after refusing a negotiated exit,” Machado said, without providing further details on the process that led to his removal.

Call for Edmundo González to take over Machado said that Edmundo González, whom the opposition, the United States and international observers say won Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election, should immediately assume office.

She reaffirmed the opposition’s position that the election result was legitimate and must be respected.

Promise to restore order and free prisoners Machado said the opposition would move quickly to stabilise the country if González takes power.