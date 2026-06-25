Venezuela earthquake LIVE: Venezuela hit by two magnitude 7 earthquakes, 10,000-100,000 fatalities likely, says USGS

Venezuela earthquake LIVE: A strong earthquake shook north-central Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, west of Caracas, bringing down buildings in the capital, though authorities did not immediately report any casualties. The earthquake registered at a magnitude of 7.1, about 160 km west of Caracas, at a depth of 13 km, according to the US Geological Survey.
Minutes later, the US Geological Survey recorded a second powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5. The second quake had a depth of 10 kilometers and its epicenter was 16 kilometers southwest of the city of Morón, Venezuela.
The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands following the earthquake, adding that islands off the coast of Venezuela — Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire — could also be hit by hazardous waves. It withdrew the warning within about an hour.
"Some buildings have been brought down (in Caracas), houses have collapsed," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on state television. Cabello said that states including Trujillo, Yaracuy, Carabobo, Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira were also affected.
Local news showed significant damage to the capital’s airport, with parts of the roof collapsing and throwing up thick clouds of gray dust.
US Embassy Caracas is closely monitoring the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela.
Actions to take:
- Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings.
- Monitor local media for updates.
- Seek secure shelter.
Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the quake could be felt in several states. The Altamira neighborhood in Caracas had “alarming situations” with collapsed homes and buildings, he said, suggesting people were injured in the earthquake and asking motorists to give way to ambulances and other emergency vehicles. An AFP journalist saw a 22-story building completely destroyed in the capital's Altamira neighborhood.
Strong earthquakes are unusual in Venezuela. While the country sits near multiple fault lines, its position straddling the South American and Caribbean plates makes earthquakes much less common than in other parts of Latin America. Along the Pacific coast — in Mexico and Chile, for example — earthquakes are frequent; the two countries sit along the seismically active tectonic belt known as the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” responsible for 90% of earthquakes, according to the USGS.
The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands after the earthquake, and said hazardous waves could also affect Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire. The warning was withdrawn about an hour later.
Venezuela lies in a seismically active zone where the Caribbean Plate meets the South American Plate.
Video filmed at the Hospital de Clinicas Caracas showed a darkened hallway with ceiling panels hanging by cables and pieces of plaster scattered across the floor.
Other videos on social media appeared to show significant damage at Venezuela's main airport, while residents reported collapsed buildings in La Guaira, a coastal city near Caracas. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage from the airport and La Guaira.
The USGA has updated the magnitude of the first earthquake to hit Venezuela on Wednesday to 7.2. Initially, it was reported as a 7.1 magnitude quake.
"This earthquake was the second event in a doublet. This magnitude 7.5 mainshock was preceded by 39 seconds by a 7.2 foreshock," USGS said, updating an earlier assessment of the latter's magnitude.
"High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," the USGS said, with an initial death toll estimate likely between 10,000 and 100,000.
Authorities did not immediately give estimates for deaths or injuries. "Some buildings have been brought down (in Caracas), houses have collapsed," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on state television.
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