Venezuela earthquake update: Death toll nears 1,500, aftershock rattles Caracas, search for survivors continues

Venezuela's earthquake death toll climbed to nearly 1,500 on Monday (June 29) as rescue workers raced against time to find survivors beneath collapsed buildings, even as a fresh 4.6-magnitude aftershock shook the capital Caracas and surrounding areas.

The aftershock, which struck north of Caracas at a depth of 10 km, caused panic among residents but no immediate damage was reported, according to the country's National Assembly.

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The twin 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Venezuela's Caribbean coast last Wednesday have devastated the northern state of La Guaira, flattening hundreds of buildings and triggering one of the country's deadliest natural disasters in decades.

Search for survivors continues

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the recent earthquakes in Venezuela? ⌵ The recent earthquakes in Venezuela were caused by tectonic activity in the region, resulting in twin quakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitudes. They devastated the northern state of La Guaira. 2 How many buildings were affected by the Venezuela earthquakes? ⌵ Authorities reported that 774 buildings have been damaged or completely destroyed due to the earthquakes, with significant structural devastation observed across La Guaira. 3 Why is the search for survivors in Venezuela challenging? ⌵ The search for survivors in Venezuela is challenging due to the critical loss of the initial 72-hour rescue window, persistent aftershocks, and a shortage of heavy machinery and manpower. 4 What role is international aid playing in the Venezuela earthquake recovery? ⌵ International aid has been crucial in the recovery efforts, with 24 countries providing relief supplies, rescue personnel, and support services, significantly boosting the local response to the disaster. 5 How have rescue operations changed as time has passed after the earthquakes? ⌵ As time has passed, rescue operations have shifted from actively searching for survivors to more recoveries as hopes diminish beyond the critical initial days, given the continued aftershocks and challenging conditions.

Rescue operations entered their fifth day, with emergency teams continuing around-the-clock efforts despite diminishing hopes of finding survivors after the critical 72-hour rescue window.

Families of the missing remained at disaster sites as local and international rescuers searched through the rubble.

One of the most remarkable rescues came when 21-year-old Aaron Levi Cantillo was pulled alive from the debris after spending 106 hours trapped beneath a collapsed building. Venezuelan authorities said the rescue operation itself lasted 43 hours and involved teams from Venezuela, Mexico and El Salvador.

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Death toll rises, thousands affected Authorities said the earthquakes have killed close to 1,500 people, while hundreds of buildings have collapsed.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said more than 12,700 people have been directly affected and 774 buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

The United Nations, however, estimates that as many as 6.8 million people could be affected through displacement or disruption of essential services such as electricity and water.

Thousands also remain injured or missing, while online volunteer databases have recorded more than 50,000 missing-person reports, although many cases remain unverified.

Aftershock shakes Caracas Monday's 4.6-magnitude aftershock sent residents rushing into the streets across parts of Caracas.

Although officials reported no new structural damage, the tremor heightened fears among survivors already traumatized by last week's devastating earthquakes.

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International aid gathers pace International assistance has expanded significantly as humanitarian operations intensify.

According to Venezuelan authorities, 24 countries have contributed more than 500 metric tonnes of relief supplies, over 2,700 rescue personnel, and 86 canine search teams.

US boosts aid package

The United States doubled its humanitarian commitment to more than $300 million, up from an earlier pledge of $150 million.

The funding will support emergency medical care, food, clean water, sanitation, shelter and logistics through organizations including the Red Cross, World Food Programme, International Organization for Migration, Samaritan's Purse and Catholic Relief Services.

Washington has also deployed:

-Four urban search-and-rescue teams

-More than 300 rescue personnel

-Nearly two dozen search dogs

US Marines are additionally helping repair the strategic La Guaira port, enabling faster delivery of humanitarian supplies by sea.

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India launches Operation Amistad

India has also expanded its humanitarian response under Operation Amistad.

An Indian Army field hospital has become fully operational in Caracas, providing 24-hour free medical services.

The relief mission includes:

-Two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft

-66 tonnes of humanitarian assistance

-More than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment

-Two BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) mobile hospital units

The Indian Embassy said the field hospital is staffed by experienced Army doctors and is treating earthquake survivors around the clock.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Venezuela earthquake update: Death toll nears 1,500, aftershock rattles Caracas, search for survivors continues