Venezuela earthquake updates: Death toll climbs to 920, over 51,000 missing, rescue enters crucial stage

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 920, with more than 51,000 people reported missing, as rescuers race against time to find survivors beneath collapsed buildings. The powerful 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck within a minute of each other on Wednesday, devastating the country's northern coast, particularly La Guaira, near the capital Caracas.

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Aid agencies warn that the first 48 to 72 hours after a major earthquake are critical for rescuing survivors, making the ongoing search increasingly urgent.

Search for survivors enters critical phase Residents in the worst-hit areas have joined the search for missing relatives, saying government rescue teams are scarce despite official assurances of a large-scale response.

Authorities said 243 people have been rescued, while the number of injured has climbed to more than 3,300. Officials expect the death toll to continue rising as emergency crews reach more collapsed buildings.

On Friday night, the government announced it would restrict access to La Guaira, requiring official permits to enter the disaster zone in an effort to reduce traffic and improve rescue operations.

Families plead for help Scenes of desperation unfolded across La Guaira, where families searched through debris with hand tools while pleading for heavy machinery capable of lifting collapsed concrete slabs.

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Many residents said they had seen few government rescue teams and relied instead on neighbors and volunteers to search for trapped survivors.

Officials acknowledged the scale of the disaster, with National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez describing every rescue as "a miracle."

International rescue effort expands International assistance has accelerated, with rescue teams arriving from countries including the United States, Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Switzerland, Spain, Chile, Germany, Turkey, India and Israel.

According to Venezuelan authorities, 861 foreign volunteers are already operating in the country, while the United Nations said at least 25 international search-and-rescue teams are being mobilized.

The United States has deployed more than 250 personnel, including specialized urban search-and-rescue teams, structural engineers, doctors, paramedics and search dogs. Washington is also sending more than 200,000 pounds of rescue equipment and $150 million in humanitarian assistance.

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US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reaffirmed Washington's support during a call with acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

Millions could be affected The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that up to 6.76 million people could be affected by the disaster, including about 2 million in Caracas.

Many survivors remain afraid to return to damaged homes because of continuing aftershocks, forcing thousands to sleep outdoors in makeshift shelters.

The earthquakes have compounded Venezuela's long-running economic crisis, which has weakened hospitals, emergency services and critical infrastructure.

Anger over government response Public frustration has grown over what many residents describe as a slow official response.

During a visit to one devastated neighborhood in Caracas, acting President Rodríguez was met with angry chants from residents demanding greater government assistance.

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Residents in several affected communities said the lack of heavy equipment and rescue personnel had forced families and volunteers to conduct searches largely on their own.

Foreign nationals among the dead Authorities have confirmed that several foreign nationals were killed in the disaster, including:

28 Portuguese nationals or people of Portuguese descent

Seven Chinese nationals

Five Spanish nationals

Two Brazilian nationals

One Chilean national

One Italian-Venezuelan dual national

Portugal has also reported 85 people missing, while Spain said 133 of its nationals remain unaccounted for, with at least 14 believed trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Historic disaster The twin earthquakes are the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century and the country's most powerful since a 7.7-magnitude offshore earthquake in 1900.

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With tens of thousands still missing and rescue crews continuing to search collapsed neighborhoods, authorities warn that the full scale of the disaster may not be known for days.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Venezuela earthquake updates: Death toll climbs to 920, over 51,000 missing, rescue enters crucial stage