Venezuela earthquake wipes out Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo's entire family — wife, 2 kids die in building collapse

The devastating twin Venezuela earthquakes not only claimed the lives of over 1,400 people but also wiped-out entire family of Argentine defender Lucas Trejo. In the strong high magnitude quake, the footballer, his wife Yanina Maranella and their two children, Aaron and Ainhoa, died. On 24 June, two powerful earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck the country's Yaracuy region.

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Lucas Trejo's family was reported missing after their apartment building collapsed during the strong tremors. Later rescue teams confirmed the heartbreaking news of their passing as they recovered lifeless bodies of Trejo's family after intense 74-hour search operation following the building collapse in Playa Grande, La Guaira. The 38-year-old defender, who plays for Club Sport Marítimo de La Guaira, was away in Caracas with his club, Maritimo, to prepare for an upcoming match.

Expressing grief over the loss, the club in an official statement said, “From the #DLG we join the grief that overwhelms player Lucas Trejo, for the sensitive passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and of his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo. Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones.”

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Lucas Trejo launches desperate search for family after building collapse

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the recent earthquakes in Venezuela? ⌵ The recent earthquakes were caused by seismic activity along a linear fault line, which can trigger multiple quakes in quick succession, similar to historical seismic events. 2 How did the Venezuelan community respond to the earthquake disaster? ⌵ The Venezuelan community responded with significant aid efforts, including firefighters, volunteers, and family members working together to search for survivors amidst the rubble. 3 Why is the search for survivors critical within the first 72 hours after an earthquake? ⌵ The first 72 hours are crucial for finding survivors trapped under debris as the chances of survival decrease significantly after this period due to lack of food, water, and medical assistance. 4 What were the death toll and impact of the earthquakes in Venezuela? ⌵ The earthquakes resulted in at least 1,500 deaths and left over 50,000 people missing, affecting approximately 6.76 million individuals requiring emergency assistance. 5 How many aftershocks have occurred following the twin earthquakes in Venezuela? ⌵ More than 190 aftershocks have been recorded since the twin earthquakes, with some being felt while most were imperceptible to the public.

The moment Lucas Trejo learned about the natural disaster and the apartment building where his family was staying had collapsed, he left the Copa Venezuela match and rushed to his hometown. He even took to social media to appeal for information about his family and expressed hope that they had escaped the collapse.

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"Our building in Playa Grande collapsed. I don't know anything about my family. Please pray for them and share this message in case someone saw them. I want to believe they weren't there," the defender wrote in an Instagram post before the tragic discovery of his family in the aftermath.

Firefighters, volunteers, friends, family members, professional rescue teams and local residents, including Venezuelan footballer Edson Tortolero, helped in his desperate search before the tragic outcome was confirmed.

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As per latest figure, the latest death toll from double earthquakes stands at 1,430, while 50,000 people are still believed to be missing according to the United Nations. Around seven million people may have been impacted by the deadly earthquakes. According to the UN migration, the available data on population and damage suggests that "up to 6.76 million people could be affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 24th June". UN aid chief Tom Fletcher on Friday that the death toll could continue to soar.

Several foreign nationals have also been confirmed among the dead, including 28 Portuguese, 7 Chinese nationals, 9 Spaniards, 2 Brazilians, 1 Chilean, 1 Italian-Venezuelan and 1 Uruguayan. As many as 24 countries have sent 521 tonnes of supplies, 86 units with dogs trained to locate people trapped beneath the rubble and more than 2,700 search-and-rescue personnel, AFP quoted Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez as saying.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Venezuela earthquake wipes out Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo's entire family — wife, 2 kids die in building collapse