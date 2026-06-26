Venezuela earthquake: Rescuers look for survivors as death toll rises to 188, US authorises transactions | Top updates

Venezuelans, on Thursday (local time), continued to search for survivors under collapsed buildings, while rescue teams rushed to northern areas rocked by twin powerful earthquakes on Wednesday evening.

At least 188 people have died so far, and over 200 were still believed to be trapped from the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck in Venezuela in over a century and were felt throughout the region. According to reports, at least 1,500 people were injured, while thousands were reported missing, as buildings were evacuated as far away as Brazil's Amazon.

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The twin earthquakes struck west of the capital, Caracas, toppling buildings and severely damaging the country's main international airport. As rescue teams continue to look for survivors trapped under rubble, two of America's most accomplished urban search and rescue teams, including those from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles County, are being deployed to Venezuela, CNN reported.

Here are the top updates on the Venezuela earthquakes 1. The Venezuelan government will create an initial $200 million reconstruction fund using resources from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finance repairs to infrastructure, hospitals, and housing, interim president Delcy Rodríguez announced. She said that the fund will “allow us to rebuild infrastructure, hospitals, and build homes for those who lost theirs." Officials also discussed setting up an additional fund to support victims, as public and private banks will activate special credit lines for those who lost businesses or jobs.

2. In his first on-camera remarks, US President Donald Trump reiterated his intention to help Venezuela on Thursday. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!! Additionally, the US Treasury also issued a license authorising transactions related to earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela that would have been banned under sanctions until October. Washington said that it was mobilising $150 million in assistance after Secretary of State Marco Rubio promised a "whole-of-government response" that would be "big... fast and... effective."

3. Apart from Washington, several other countries offered assistance to earthquake-hit Venezuela. While the United Nations said it is sending its certified rescuers to help with the search for survivors, Spain and France are sending dozens of specialists. Germany has promised to send six military transport planes, whereas Switzerland mobilised 80 personnel, eight rescue dogs, and 18 tonnes of equipment to be sent to Venezuela as soon as possible. According to China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, Beijing said it was "willing to provide what help it can in an appropriate manner according to the needs of the Venezuelan side." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured India's readiness to extend all possible assistance.

4. The coastal region of La Guaira, situated north of the capital, Caracas, suffered some of the heaviest damage and casualties, and it’s there that the country’s main airport was damaged, complicating aid efforts. Images showed buildings collapsing and extensive damage to the airport, prompting it to shut. Acting President Rodríguez said authorities were still unable to provide a complete accounting of casualties in the state. According to local officials, at least 105 were reported dead, and over 1,066 were injured in La Guaira as of around midday Thursday.

5. There were no immediate reports of the country's oil facilities suffering extensive damage. The refining hub in Paraguana continued operating normally, and work at the Jose port complex and the Puerto La Cruz refinery remained unaffected, Bloomberg reported. Chevron, the leading private-sector oil producer in Venezuela, said its business remains operational and all of its employees are accounted for. Further, most ports continued to operate, although some oil loadings were suspended at the El Palito terminal in Carabobo state.

6. The natural disaster is the latest challenge for Rodríguez, the former vice president who took office in January after Washington captured Nicolas Maduro. The country has been facing economic disarray for over a decade, and many reject the legitimacy of the political movement Rodríguez represents.

7. UN officials in Venezuela asked Rodríguez's government to lift social media restrictions to allow people to receive potentially life-saving information, following which Venezuelans in the country were able to access X. The site had been blocked by Maduro since August 2024. Families also began posting missing-person flyers with photos of their loved ones, while others shared handwritten lists of names as they looked for those unaccounted for.

Additionally, several unofficial websites quickly came into existence for desperate relatives to post pictures of their loved ones. According to CNN, one of the widely used websites is "Desaparecidos Terremoto Venezuela," translated as Missing Persons Earthquake Venezuela.