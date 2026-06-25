Venezuela earthquakes kill 164: Is critical oil infrastructure safe? ‘Extended loss of power could hit…’

At least 164 people died and 971 were injured after a pair of powerful earthquakes rocked Venezuela, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday, adding that rescue teams are rushing to the hardest-hit areas to free people trapped under rubble.

According to Reuters, the US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated that the toll would most likely run into the thousands, with a substantial probability of exceeding 10,000.

Advertisement

Epicentres of two powerful earthquakes were located about 160 kilometres west of the capital, Caracas. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the USGS.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the impacts of the recent earthquakes in Venezuela? ⌵ The recent earthquakes in Venezuela resulted in at least 164 fatalities and 971 injuries, with damage reported in Caracas and other states where buildings collapsed. 2 How did the earthquakes affect Venezuela's oil infrastructure? ⌵ Initial reports indicated that Venezuela's oil infrastructure, particularly near Lake Maracaibo and the El Palito refinery, remained unaffected, with no injuries or damage reported. 3 Why are earthquake alerts important for residents in Venezuela? ⌵ Earthquake alerts are crucial as they provide early warnings to residents, allowing them to take safety measures before the more destructive shaking begins, potentially saving lives. 4 What measures are being taken for rescue efforts in Venezuela after the earthquakes? ⌵ Rescue teams are being deployed from locations like Fairfax County and Los Angeles to assist in search and rescue operations in areas affected by the devastation caused by the earthquakes. 5 Should Venezuelan residents be concerned about aftershocks following the earthquakes? ⌵ Yes, residents should remain cautious about potential aftershocks as they may continue to experience tremors following the initial earthquakes, prompting authorities to advise caution.

The earthquakes triggered the collapse of dozens of buildings in Caracas and several states. Videos doing rounds on social media showed building crashing down as people rushed to save their lives.

Advertisement

Are Venezuela's oil infrastructures safe? Venezuela's oil infrastructure did not immediately appear to be affected by the tremors, Reuters reported on Wednesday. It added that civil protection authorities in Maracaibo, near the large oil hub of Lake Maracaibo, said there were no injuries reported and a worker at the El Palito refinery near Morón - the epicenter of the earthquake - said there had been no damage there.

Also Read | Venezuela rocked by two magnitude 7 earthquakes; tsunami alert issued

UK oil firm Shell, which is evaluating developing gas fields in Venezuela, told Reuters that all its employees in the country are accounted for with no injuries.

One source told Reuters that extended loss of power could hit crude output levels until the service is restored.

Advertisement

Venezuela's oil ministry, state-run oil company PDVSA and its main foreign partner, Chevron, did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.

Venezuela is said to have the world's largest estimated oil reserves but its crude output remains at a fraction of capacity due to decades of mismanagement, lack of investment and sanctions, official data shows.

Venezuela holds about 17 percent of global reserves or 303 billion barrels. Saudi Arabia, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) leader, ranks second with 267.2 Bbbl, according to the London-based Energy Institute.

Its reserves are made-up mostly of heavy oil in the Orinoco region of central Venezuela, making its crude expensive to produce, but technically relatively simple, according to the US government's energy department.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, EBSCO reported that the principal oil deposits are also found under the offshore Caribbean-Atlantic shelf, the Maracaibo basin. It said oil production in Venezuela comes from four major sedimentary basins: Maracaibo, Falcón, Apure, and Oriental.

The latter three basins make up the so-called “Orinoco Belt,” which runs east-west across the middle of the country in the Orinoco plains region. The Maracaibo basin supplies slightly less than one-half of Venezuela’s oil production, the EBSCO added.

US assures help Sharing an update on America’s recovery efforts to help the Venezuelan people after the country was hit by a pair of historic and deadly earthquakes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “We're already deploying search and rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles."

Advertisement

"There will be some others we'll add. That's their most immediate need right now, is search and rescue efforts- they have much of collapsed buildings. And so they'll need a lot of help in terms of digging through that,” Rubio said.

He added, “We've already stood up our disaster response teams at the Department of State and our humanitarian efforts. It's something we did very well in Jamaica, after that storm, and it's something we're really prepared to do now.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump posted on TRUTH Social, “The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!!”

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Venezuela earthquakes kill 164: Is critical oil infrastructure safe? ‘Extended loss of power could hit…’