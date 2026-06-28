Venezuela hit by fresh 5.6 earthquake after twin quakes left over 1,400 dead

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck offshore Aragua, Venezuela, on Saturday, just hours after a 4.8-magnitude tremor rattled the same region, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), as reported by Reuters.

According to the EMSC, the earlier earthquake measured 4.8 magnitude and struck offshore Aragua. According to the EMSC, the 4.8 magniture quake struck offshore Aragua, Venezuela, at a shallow depth of 10 km.

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The tremor occurred about 70 km west of Caracas and 42 km north of Maracay, two of the country's largest cities.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What magnitude was the recent earthquake that struck Venezuela after the twin earthquakes? ⌵ A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck offshore Aragua, Venezuela, just hours after a 4.8-magnitude tremor rattled the same region. 2 Why are residents in Venezuela relying on volunteers for rescue efforts after the earthquakes? ⌵ Many residents have reported a limited presence of government rescue teams, leading them to rely on neighbors and volunteers to search for trapped victims. 3 How did the twin earthquakes earlier this week impact the Venezuelan population? ⌵ The twin earthquakes have already resulted in over 1,400 deaths, with more than 51,000 reported missing, severely impacting the affected communities. 4 Should people in Venezuela be concerned about aftershocks following the recent earthquakes? ⌵ Yes, experts indicate that there is a significant risk of aftershocks, with over 190 recorded since the twin earthquakes, some of which have been felt by residents. 5 What actions is the international community taking to assist Venezuela after the earthquakes? ⌵ International rescue teams from at least 17 countries are mobilizing to assist, with the United States already delivering aid and deploying specialized personnel and resources.

There were no immediate reports of additional casualties or major damage from Saturday's offshore quake.

Fresh tremor rattles quake-hit nation The latest earthquakes come as Venezuela is still reeling from the catastrophic twin 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck three days earlier, flattening buildings, crippling infrastructure and overwhelming emergency services.

Death toll rises above 1,400 Officials said the death toll from Wednesday's twin earthquakes has climbed to 1,430, while 3,238 people have been injured.

Families have reported nearly 68,900 people missing, with search-and-rescue teams racing against time to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

The coastal state of La Guaira remains among the worst-hit regions, where residents have continued digging through rubble using shovels, ropes, heavy machinery and even their bare hands.

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International rescue effort expands The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said rescue teams from at least 17 countries are being mobilised to assist Venezuelan authorities.

The United States has begun delivering aid after restoring operations on one runway at Simón Bolívar International Airport, allowing military transport aircraft carrying rescue personnel and humanitarian supplies to land.

A US naval vessel has also arrived off Venezuela's coast to support relief efforts.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that up to 6.76 million people could require emergency assistance, including shelter, clean water, sanitation, healthcare and essential supplies.

Survivors grow frustrated As rescue efforts continue, frustration has mounted over what many residents describe as a slow and inadequate government response.

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Many families have relied on volunteers and neighbours rather than official rescue teams to search for loved ones trapped under collapsed buildings.

The disaster has further strained Venezuela, which was already grappling with years of economic hardship, weakened public services and political instability before the earthquakes struck.

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