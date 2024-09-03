Hello User
Venezuelan prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for opposition ex-candidate González, cites 'terrorism-related crimes'

Venezuelan prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for opposition ex-candidate González, cites ‘terrorism-related crimes’

PTI

Venezuelan authorities sought an arrest warrant for theopposition's former presidential candidate Edmundo González, citing terrorism-related crimes. This comes after election officials declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of a disputed election.

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González waves to supporters during a political event at a square in the Hatillo municipality of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Venezuela's presidential election is set for July 28. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuelan authorities on Monday sought an arrest warrant for the opposition's former presidential candidate Edmundo González, just over a month after election officials declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of the disputed election that his opponents say he lost.

The prosecutor seeking the warrant in its request to a judge focused on terrorism-related crimes cites various charges against González, a former diplomat, including conspiracy, falsifying documents and usurpation of powers.

Ruling party-loyal electoral authorities declared Maduro the victor of the July 28 presidential elections hours after polls closed. They did not show any detailed results to back up their claim as they had offered in previous presidential elections. The lack of transparency has drawn international condemnation.

The opposition, however, managed to obtain more than 80% of vote tally sheets, which are printed by every electronic voting machine, and said they show Maduro lost by a wide margin against González.

