OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Venezuela not to authorise AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

CARACAS : Venezuela will not authorise AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday, citing unspecified "effects on patients."

Rodriguez' comments came after several European countries paused inoculations using the vaccine following reports of blood coagulation in recipients. Other countries, including Canada and Australia, have continued to recommend its use.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A Bengaluru woman named Hitesha Chandranee accused a Zomato delivery executive of assaulting her which left her nose bleeding.

Bengaluru woman Hitesha Chandranee booked for assaulting Zomato delivery man Kamaraj

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Jaipur jail department will open petrol pumps at 12 locations in the next phase

Six fuel pumps in Rajasthan being run by jail inmates

1 min read . 07:59 AM IST
A file photo of Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Union Cabinet to meet today via video conferencing

1 min read . 07:25 AM IST
Agra: Tourists visit the historic Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists. Check new rates

1 min read . 07:13 AM IST

Venezuela has so far used Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm in its vaccination programme.

The government had been in talks with political opposition - recognised as the South American nation's legitimate interlocutors by many Western countries - over a possible deal to participate in the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covax initiative, which provides vaccines to poor countries.

While no deal has been reached so far, AstraZeneca supplies one of the main vaccines used in the Covax initiative.

Rodriguez also said she had met with a representative of the Pan-American Health Organization to reiterate the government's demand that Britain release gold frozen in Venezuela's accounts in the country to facilitate payments for Covax vaccines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout