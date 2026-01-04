How China, UK, Russia, other countries react to US bombing of Venezuela: ‘We shed no tears…’

The United States' attack against Venezuela early Saturday over drug trafficking allegations sent ripples across the world. From China to Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Australia and Finland, several leaders from different countries took to social media to react to US strikes.

While many condemned the strikes, some called for a democratic transition and some called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government “illegitimate”. Here's what world leaders said:

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs A spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said "China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the US’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president."

"Such hegemonic acts of the US seriously violate international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region. China firmly opposes it," the spokesperson said.

China added, “We call on the US to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security.”

UK PM Keir Starmer Starmer said the UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. “We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate President and we shed no tears about the end of his regime,” he added.

“I reiterated my support for international law this morning. The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people,” Starmer wrote on X.

Russia foreign ministry Russia's foreign ministry urged the US to release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, calling them the "legitimately elected leaders" and stressing that issues between the two countries should be resolved through dialogue.

In a post on X, the Russian MFA shared, "In view of the confirmed reports about Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse being in the United States, we strongly urge the US leadership to reconsider their position and release the legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his spouse."

"We highlight the need to create conditions for resolving any existing issues between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue," the post read.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk "Venezuela can now have the prosperity it deserves," Must said.

France President Emmanuel Macron Macron said, “The Venezuelan people are today rid of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship and can only rejoice. By seizing power and trampling on fundamental freedoms, Nicolás Maduro gravely undermined the dignity of his own people.”

“The upcoming transition must be peaceful, democratic, and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people. We wish that President Edmundo González Urrutia, elected in 2024, can swiftly ensure this transition,” Macron added.

“I am currently exchanging with our partners in the region. France is fully mobilized and vigilant, including to ensure the safety of its nationals during these uncertain times,” Macron said.

Brazil President Lula da Silva Lula said the bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president crossed "an unacceptable line”. He said, “These acts represent a most serious affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community.”

Lula posted on X, “Attacking countries, in flagrant violation of international law, is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism.”

He said, “The condemnation of the use of force is consistent with the position that Brazil has always adopted in recent situations in other countries and regions.”

“The action recalls the worst moments of interference in the politics of Latin America and the Caribbean and threatens the preservation of the region as a zone of peace,” Lula said.

“The international community, through the United Nations, needs to respond vigorously to this episode. Brazil condemns these actions and remains available to promote the path of dialogue and cooperation,” he added.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo "The great teaching of Benito Juárez in these moments must also guide the United States: among individuals as among Nations, respect for the rights of others is peace," Pardo posted on X.

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Meloni posted on X, “I have followed the developments in Venezuela since the very first evolutions.”

“Italy, together with the main international partners, has never recognized Maduro's self-proclaimed electoral victory, condemning the regime's acts of repression and has always supported the Venezuelan people's aspiration to a democratic transition,” she said.

“Consistent with Italy's historic position, the government believes that external military action is not the path to take to put an end to totalitarian regimes, but at the same time considers legitimate an intervention of a defensive nature against hybrid attacks on its own security, as in the case of state entities that fuel and favor narcotrafficking,” she added.

“We continue to follow with particular attention the situation of the Italian community in Venezuela, whose security constitutes the Government's absolute priority,” Meloni said.

New York Mayor Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani In a post on X, Mamdani said, “I was briefed this morning on the US military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City.”

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” he said.

“This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance,” Mamdani added,

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney In a lengthy post, Mark Carney wrote, “One of the first actions taken by Canada’s new government in March 2025 was to impose additional sanctions on Nicolás Maduro’s brutally oppressive and criminal regime — unequivocally condemning his grave breaches of international peace and security, gross and systematic human rights violations, and corruption.”

“Canada has not recognised the illegitimate regime of Maduro since it stole the 2018 election. The Canadian government therefore welcomes the opportunity for freedom, democracy, peace, and prosperity for the Venezuelan people,” Mark Carney said.

“Canada has long supported a peaceful, negotiated, and Venezuelan-led transition process that respects the democratic will of the Venezuelan people. In keeping with our long-standing commitment to upholding the rule of law, sovereignty, and human rights, Canada calls on all parties to respect international law. We stand by the Venezuelan people’s sovereign right to decide and build their own future in a peaceful and democratic society,” he added.

“Canada attaches great importance to resolution of crises through multilateral engagement and is in close contact with international partners about ongoing developments. We are first and foremost ready to assist Canadians through our consular officials and our embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, and will continue to support Venezuelan refugees,” he said.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan "strongly" condemned" the "blatant imperialist aggression by the US on Venezuela by bombing various strategic centres."

"This reveals the vicious operation of a rogue state, fuelling unmasked hostility in the Global South for imposing its devious schemes," he posted on X.

Vijayan said, "It’s also an act of terrorism, posing a threat to the tranquillity in Latin America, a continent with the legacy of enduring such onslaught and anti-imperialist struggles."

"All should rise in unity to call out this brazen assault on Venezuela and resist the imperialist moves against global peace," he said.

The Indian government has not yet issued any official statement on the US attacks on Venezuela. It, however, issued an advisory, saying, “In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela.”

"All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas...," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres The United Nations said UN Secretary-General António Guterres was “deeply alarmed by escalation in Venezuela, culminating with US military action today.”

He’s concerned that international law hasn't been respected.

He called on all actors in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue, in respect of human rights and rule of law.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Ursula said she is following the situation in Venezuela very closely. “We stand by the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition. Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter,” Ursula said.

“With HRVP @kajakallas and in coordination with EU Member States, we are making sure that EU citizens in the country can count on our full support,” she added.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Albanese said the Australian Government is monitoring developments in Venezuela.

“We urge all parties to support dialogue and diplomacy in order to secure regional stability and prevent escalation,” Albanese wrote on X.

He added, “Australia has long held concerns about the situation in Venezuela, including the need to respect democratic principles, human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

“We continue to support international law and a peaceful, democratic transition in Venezuela that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people,” he said.

“Australians in Venezuela who need assistance can contact the 24/7 emergency consular assistance team at +61 2 6261 3305 from anywhere in the world or 1300 555 135 from within Australia,” Albanese said.

Finland Foreign Affairs Minister Elina Valtonen Valtonen said Finland, as part of the European Union, has previously stated that Nicolás Maduro’s government lacks legitimacy. “The EU has consistently supported the country’s peaceful, democratic development,” Valtonen said.

She said, “All states have a responsibility to respect and act in accordance with international law. This principle is a cornerstone of Finland’s foreign policy.”

“The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring developments in Venezuela in cooperation with partners and allies,” she added.

Spain PM Pedro Sánchez Sánchez said Spain did not recognise the Maduro regime. “But neither will it recognise an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence,” Sánchez said.

“We call on all actors to think of the civilian population, to respect the United Nations Charter, and to articulate a fair and dialogued transition,” Sánchez posted on X

South Africa The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation said the Government of the Republic of South Africa notes with grave concern the recent developments, which were confirmed by the United States.

“History has repeatedly demonstrated that military invasions against sovereign states yield only instability and deepening crisis. Unlawful, unilateral force of this nature undermines the stability of the international order and the principle of equality among nations,” the government's statement read.