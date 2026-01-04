Venezuela Live Updates: ‘President Trump sets the terms’ on what comes next; Maduro in custody, new video emerges

Venezuela Live Updates: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived in New York after he was "captured" early Saturday morning in an operation by US forces. US President Donald Trump had confirmed a “large-scale strike against Venezuela” on Saturday.
A video posted by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account on X showed Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York City.
Who will rule Venezuela now?
Meanwhile, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has been declared Maduro's apparent successor. In an address on state television, Rodríguez said Maduro is the country's only president, as she called for his release from the US' custody.
This comes even as US President Donald Trump said, "We will run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."
During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying that as part of the takeover, major US oil companies would move into Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, and refurbish badly degraded oil infrastructure, a process experts said could take years.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on US strikes in Venezuela.
The United States has told airlines its curbs on Caribbean airspace will expire at midnight ET (0500 GMT) and flights could resume as schedules are quickly updated, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Saturday.
A video posted by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account on X showed Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York City.
In an interview with CBS News on Saturday night, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth praised the troops involved in the mission to capture Maduro. He said, “President Trump sets the terms” on what comes next in Venezuela.
"It means we set the terms. President Trump sets the terms. And ultimately, he'll decide what the iterations are of that," Hegseth the defence secretary was quoted as saying.
"But, it means the drugs stop flowing, it means the oil that was taken from us is returned, ultimately, and that criminals are not sent to the United States," he said.
In a travel advisory issued on Sunday, the US urged Americans to “enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive security updates.” It said the security situation in Venezuela remains fluid.
“Venezuela has the highest Travel Advisory level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – due to severe risks to Americans. US citizens in Venezuela should take precautions and be aware of their surroundings,” the advisory read.
“No commercial flights are currently operating in or out of Venezuela. US citizens in Venezuela should establish multiple methods of communication with friends and family outside of Venezuela. In March 2019, the U.S. Department of State withdrew all diplomatic personnel from U.S. Embassy Caracas and suspended operations. All consular services, routine and emergency, remain suspended. The U.S. government continues to be unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Venezuela,” it added.