Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his first words after capture, and they're not what you expect — watch video

President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were earlier captured from Caracas after US President Donald Trump unilaterally sanctioned a military operation on Venezuelan soil.

Written By Shiladitya Ray
Published4 Jan 2026, 07:40 AM IST
This image posted on US President Donald Trump's Truth Social account on January 3, 2026, shows what President Trump says is Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro onboard the USS Iwo Jima after the US military captured him on January 3, 2026.
This image posted on US President Donald Trump's Truth Social account on January 3, 2026, shows what President Trump says is Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro onboard the USS Iwo Jima after the US military captured him on January 3, 2026.(AFP / US President Donald Trump's Truth Social Account / Handout )

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, upon being produced in the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) office in New York late on Saturday local time, said his first words since his capture.

As Maduro was escorted into the office, cameras captured the Venezuelan President saying, "Good night! Happy New Year."

Following his capture, Maduro and his wife were brough to the US, and was subsequently flown to New York to be jailed, following their indictment on alleged drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

