Venezuela's oil leaks, gas flaring continues to devastate environment, despite pledges of remedy: Report
Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA fails to control oil spills and gas flaring, causing environmental damage.
Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has failed to control oil spill or gas flaring, as per reports by Reuters. The report, citing company internal documents and employees familiar with the matter, said that despite promises from the President Nicolas Maduro government, the environmental damages continues to ravage the country.