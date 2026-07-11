‘Vengeance is the will of our nation’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for father’s killing

Rhetoric between the United States and Iran escalated sharply on Saturday after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while US President Donald Trump warned that any attempt on his life would trigger a devastating military response.

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The exchange came days after renewed military strikes strained an interim agreement aimed at ending months of conflict between Washington and Tehran, with regional mediators continuing efforts to revive diplomacy.

Khamenei vows vengeance for father's killing In his first public message since the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei declared that Iran remained committed to avenging his father's death in US-Israeli strikes earlier this year.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei say about avenging his father's death? ⌵ Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to pursue vengeance for his father's killing, stating that 'Vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out.' 2 Why did tensions escalate between the US and Iran recently? ⌵ Tensions escalated after renewed military strikes by the US followed Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with Khamenei's vow of revenge. 3 How did President Trump respond to threats against his life from Iran? ⌵ President Trump warned that the US military was prepared to respond with overwhelming force, stating '1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded' if Iran acted on any assassination attempt against him. 4 Should Iran's threats against Trump be taken seriously? ⌵ Given the history of escalated rhetoric and past threats, it is reasonable to consider Iran's threats serious, particularly in light of recent statements from both Khamenei and Trump. 5 What diplomatic efforts are still ongoing despite the escalating rhetoric between Iran and the US? ⌵ Diplomatic efforts continue with mediation from Qatar, as both nations engage in talks despite heightened military tensions and mutual threats.

"Vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out," Khamenei said in a written message.

Mojtaba Khamenei became Iran's supreme leader after his father was killed in late February. He has largely stayed out of public view since before the war.

He stressed that the pursuit of revenge would continue regardless of changes in leadership.

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"This matter depends neither on my personal existence nor on that of other officials. Whether we are present or not, it will come to pass."

Khamenei also claimed that Iran had prepared a list of individuals to be targeted but did not identify any names.

Trump warns of "complete decimation" Hours before Khamenei's statement, Trump issued a stark warning on his Truth Social platform, saying the United States was prepared to respond overwhelmingly to any assassination attempt against him.

"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran... should the Iranian Government act on its threat... to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States."

Trump added that the US military had already received orders.

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"The US Military is ready, willing, and able... to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran."

The remarks followed calls during Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral for retaliation against Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Diplomacy continues despite escalating rhetoric Even as both sides traded threats, diplomatic efforts continued.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that a Qatari delegation visited Tehran on Friday in an effort to strengthen Doha's role as a mediator.

Trump has said negotiations with Iran would continue but recently described the talks as "a waste of time."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted Tehran had complied with the memorandum of understanding signed with Washington last month.

"Tehran has so far kept its word."

He added: "Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance."

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Strait of Hormuz remains the biggest hurdle One of the principal obstacles to a permanent agreement remains the future of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping routes.

Iran closed the strategic waterway to commercial shipping during the conflict in response to US-Israeli strikes and has insisted that vessels using the route should operate under Iranian control and pay navigation fees.

Washington has rejected the proposal, maintaining that international law guarantees freedom of navigation through the strait.

Araghchi arrived in Oman on Saturday for discussions focused on the future administration of the waterway.

Also Read | Trump administration increasingly pessimistic of clinching Iran nuclear deal

Fresh strikes deepen tensions The latest military escalation began after Iran was accused of attacking three commercial vessels that it claimed had deviated from approved shipping routes.

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The United States responded with a large-scale bombing campaign targeting approximately 90 sites across Iran, according to the US military.

Iran's Health Ministry said the strikes killed 17 people and injured 115 others.

Tehran subsequently launched retaliatory attacks against Gulf countries hosting U.S. military bases, further heightening regional tensions.

Iran rejects surrender Iranian officials maintained a defiant tone despite ongoing negotiations.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States, said ending the conflict remained important but ruled out any capitulation.

"Ending the war is a priority for the countries of the world, but everyone must know that this confrontation will never end with Iran's surrender."

He added that Iranians were “fully prepared to defend ourselves.”

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