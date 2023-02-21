Home / News / World /  Venice's dried up canals paint alarming picture as drought threatens Italy. See pics
Back

Venice's dried up canals paint alarming picture as drought threatens Italy. See pics

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2023, 07:03 PM IST Livemint
Boats are pictured in a canal during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice, Italy, February 17, 2023 (REUTERS)Premium
Boats are pictured in a canal during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice, Italy, February 17, 2023 (REUTERS)

Venice, where flooding is normally the primary concern, faces unusually low tides that are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals

Italy looks to another dreadful drought following last summer's emergency, as it received a relatively dry winter weather. Images of Venice's dried up canals pose an alarming picture of the impending climate crisis.

The warning comes as Venice, where flooding is normally the primary concern, faces unusually low tides that are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals.

This photograph taken on February 20, 2023, shows gondolas tied up in Venice Canal Grande, during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice
View Full Image
This photograph taken on February 20, 2023, shows gondolas tied up in Venice Canal Grande, during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice (AFP)

The problems in Venice are being blamed on a combination of factors -- the lack of rain, a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents.

Italian rivers and lakes are suffering from severe lack of water, the Legambiente environmental group said on Monday, with attention focused on the north of the country.

Boats are pictured in a canal during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice, Italy,
View Full Image
Boats are pictured in a canal during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice, Italy, (REUTERS)

The Po, Italy's longest river which runs from the Alps in the northwest to the Adriatic has 61% less water than normal at this time of year, it added in a statement.

Last July Italy declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the Po, which accounts for roughly a third of the country's agricultural production and suffered its worst drought for 70 years.

"We are in a water deficit situation that has been building up since the winter of 2020-2021," climate expert Massimiliano Pasqui from Italian scientific research institute CNR was quoted as saying by daily Corriere della Sera.

Boats are pictured in a canal during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice, Italy,
View Full Image
Boats are pictured in a canal during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice, Italy, (REUTERS)

"We need to recover 500 millimetres in the north-western regions: we need 50 days of rain," he added.

Water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to reach the small island of San Biagio on the lake via an exposed pathway.

A fire boat and a gondola pass by a canal during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice, Italy
View Full Image
A fire boat and a gondola pass by a canal during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice, Italy (REUTERS)

An anticyclone has been dominating the weather in western Europe for 15 days, bringing mild temperatures more normally seen in late spring.

Latest weather forecasts do however signal the arrival of much-needed precipitation and snow in the Alps in coming days.

(With Reuters' inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x