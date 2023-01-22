Venus and Saturn come extremely close, phenomenon visible to naked eye. See pic2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 08:19 PM IST
- Sky-gazers on Earth were able to witness the conjunction of Venus and Saturn when they were 0.4 degree apart
The sky-gazers were in for a fun-day Sunday, because on 22 January evening, if one looks up they will see the beautiful dance of the brightest planet and the only planet with rings around it. On Sunday evening Venus and Saturn will come very close to each other and the beautiful scene will be visible through a binocular or even to the naked eye!
