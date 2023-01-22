The sky-gazers were in for a fun-day Sunday, because on 22 January evening, if one looks up they will see the beautiful dance of the brightest planet and the only planet with rings around it. On Sunday evening Venus and Saturn will come very close to each other and the beautiful scene will be visible through a binocular or even to the naked eye!

“A great opportunity this evening just after sunset in the west to witness a conjunction of Venus and Saturn when they will be 0.4 degree apart as seen from earth. Venus is quite bright and it can spotted easily in the W horizon. The crescent moon will be an added bonus!" the Indian Institute of Astrophysics tweeted on Sunday

The planetary meet up, also known as a conjunction, makes the two planets appear close together or even touching in the Earth's night sky. Despite being millions of kilometers apart, the planets seem to occupy the same space in the night sky because of their alignment.

Over the past few nights, Venus and Saturn have been gradually coming together in the sky. The two planets will be at the closest on January 22.

The view will be visible to the naked eye or just binoculars should be enough to enjoy the celestial sight.

The conjunction of Venus and Saturn will take place on Sunday at 2:36 pm EST (7 pm IST), according to In-the-Sky.org. The pair should become visible from New York City around 5:18 pm just as darkness falls, shortly after the two make their close approach, around 5:13 p.m. EST (2213 GMT).

Earlier this month, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had shared a picture of the night sky where all the planets of our Solar System were visible at the same time, as seen from Earth.

The phenomenon that is known as ‘planet parade’ wherein the planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn was visible to the naked eye from Earth.