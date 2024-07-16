Vertex sues US over fertility support program for Casgevy gene editing therapy

VERTEX-LAWSUIT/CASGEVY (UPDATE 2):UPDATE 2-Vertex sues US over fertility support program for Casgevy gene editing therapy

Reuters
Updated16 Jul 2024, 12:56 AM IST
Vertex sues US over fertility support program for Casgevy gene editing therapy
Vertex sues US over fertility support program for Casgevy gene editing therapy

July 15 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, seeking a court declaration that a fertility support program for patients who are prescribed its gene editing therapy Casgevy does not violate federal anti-kickback laws.

Casgevy is approved for the treatment of two genetic disorders - sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia - in the United States.

The treatment involves patients receiving high doses of chemotherapy, with infertility being a potential risk.

While fertility preservation methods such as freezing eggs and sperm banking are covered under commercial insurance plans, government-supported plans like Medicaid do not offer coverage.

Vertex offers financial support for some Casgevy patients who meet certain eligibility criteria.

The Office of Inspector General, named as one of the defendants in the lawsuit, had previously conveyed to the company that its program could violate anti-kickback laws as it "poses more than a low risk of fraud and abuse to federal health care programs".

The OIG declined to comment, while other defendants in the lawsuit - the HHS, Secretary Xavier Becerra and Inspector General Christi Grimm - did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Anti-kickback provisions prohibit "quid-pro-quo" transactions, in which remuneration, such as a bribe or kickback, is sought or offered to influence medical decisions.

Vertex said anti-kickback laws do not prohibit support such as the one its program provides.

The program "removes a financial or medical barrier to care and thereby allows patients to receive appropriately prescribed medical treatment," the company said in the court filing.

The lawsuit was filed in the federal court in Washington, D.C.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 12:56 AM IST
HomeNewsworldVertex sues US over fertility support program for Casgevy gene editing therapy

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue