Vertex Suit Seeks US Permission to Pay for Fertility Treatments

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. sued the US government for permission to pay for fertility treatment for people who get a gene therapy made by the company that can interfere with reproduction.

Casgevy, the company’s $2.2 million therapy for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, requires patients to undergo high-dose chemotherapy to remove flawed cells from the bone marrow so they can be replaced with modified versions. Chemo can render patients infertile, and many patients seek additional expensive treatments to protect their reproductive ability. Vertex wants to pay for those procedures for patients on government health programs, but says the US views that as an illegal inducement to use the gene therapy.

Risk of infertility is among the top reasons that patients hesitate to get some new gene therapies that have the potential to cure disease with a single treatment, Bloomberg News has reported. Finding ways to circumvent side effects without adding to already high costs is a significant battle for companies that make the treatments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suit, filed Monday in federal court, names the US Department of Health and Human Services, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, agency Inspector General Christi Grimm and her office as defendants. Vertex said in the suit that it’s trying to overturn the inspector general’s “erroneous legal positions" that are holding back patients from getting the therapy.

Fertility treatments can cost tens of thousands of dollars and often are not covered by insurance. About half of sickle cell patients get their health coverage through Medicaid, the government program for low-income people.

If Vertex succeeds in court, that could benefit its competitor, Bluebird Bio Inc., which also offers a gene therapy for sickle cell disease that carries the risk of infertility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case is Vertex v. US Department of Health and Human Services, 24-cv-02046, US District Court, District of Columbia .

