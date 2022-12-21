As China and some other countries report a sudden rise in Covid cases, the head of the World Health Organization said he was "very concerned" and he has urged Beijing to provide detailed information about the severity of the situation.

"WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday in a weekly news conference and further added, "We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies we have requested, and which we continue to request. As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of Covid19 pandemic remain on the table."

He also urged China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and offered our support for clinical care and protecting its health system.

"WHO is supporting #China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and we continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 21, 2022

Too many uncertainties still…

He asserted that that we are in a much better place with the COVID19 pandemic than we were a year ago, when we were in the early stages of the Omicron wave, with rapidly increasing cases and deaths.

"But since the peak at the end of January, the number of weekly reported COVID-19 deaths has dropped almost 90%"

Tedros notifies there are still too many uncertainties and gaps for us to say the pandemic is over. These include

Gaps in surveillance, testing and sequencing mean we do not understand well enough how the virus is changing

Gaps in vaccinations mean that millions of people remain at high-risk of severe disease & death;

Gaps in treatment mean people are dying needlessly;

Gaps in health systems leave them unable to cope with surges in patients with COVID19, flu & other diseases

Gaps in our understanding of post-#COVID19 condition mean we don't understand how best to treat people suffering with the long-term consequences of infection

Gaps in our understanding of how this pandemic began compromise our ability to prevent future pandemics