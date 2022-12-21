‘Very concerned’: WHO chief on China's Covid situation; identifies gaps for sudden rise in cases2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 09:56 PM IST
WHO chief urged China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country
WHO chief urged China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country
As China and some other countries report a sudden rise in Covid cases, the head of the World Health Organization said he was "very concerned" and he has urged Beijing to provide detailed information about the severity of the situation.