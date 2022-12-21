‘Very concerned’: WHO chief on China's Covid situation; identifies gaps for sudden rise in cases2 min read . 09:56 PM IST
WHO chief urged China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country
WHO chief urged China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country
As China and some other countries report a sudden rise in Covid cases, the head of the World Health Organization said he was "very concerned" and he has urged Beijing to provide detailed information about the severity of the situation.
As China and some other countries report a sudden rise in Covid cases, the head of the World Health Organization said he was "very concerned" and he has urged Beijing to provide detailed information about the severity of the situation.
"WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday in a weekly news conference and further added, "We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies we have requested, and which we continue to request. As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of Covid19 pandemic remain on the table."
"WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday in a weekly news conference and further added, "We continue to call on China to share the data and conduct the studies we have requested, and which we continue to request. As I have said many times before, all hypotheses about the origins of Covid19 pandemic remain on the table."
He also urged China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and offered our support for clinical care and protecting its health system.
He also urged China to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, and offered our support for clinical care and protecting its health system.
He asserted that that we are in a much better place with the COVID19 pandemic than we were a year ago, when we were in the early stages of the Omicron wave, with rapidly increasing cases and deaths.
He asserted that that we are in a much better place with the COVID19 pandemic than we were a year ago, when we were in the early stages of the Omicron wave, with rapidly increasing cases and deaths.
"But since the peak at the end of January, the number of weekly reported COVID-19 deaths has dropped almost 90%"
"But since the peak at the end of January, the number of weekly reported COVID-19 deaths has dropped almost 90%"
Tedros notifies there are still too many uncertainties and gaps for us to say the pandemic is over. These include
Tedros notifies there are still too many uncertainties and gaps for us to say the pandemic is over. These include