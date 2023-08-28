‘Very explicit anti-Russia actions’: Envoy reacts to claims that Pakistan is secretly arming Ukraine2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Ukraine-Pakistan ties deepen amid war with Russia; Moscow expresses concern over anti-Russia actions.
Ukraine-Pakistan ties have gradually deepened amid the ongoing war with Russia. Islamabad started importing wheat from Kyiv earlier this year and is reportedly shipping weapons and other defence items to the war-hit nation. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had also made a day trip to Pakistan last month - the first ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1993. The developments have not gone down well with Moscow, with officials stating that ‘very explicit anti-Russia actions’ could not be ignored.