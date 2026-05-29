‘Very traumatic’: Supreme Court stresses accountability for ‘lapses’ in NEET paper leak; asks NTA to learn from UPSC

The Supreme Court on Friday emphasised the need for accountability in the NEET paper leak case, observing that such incidents are “extremely traumatic” not only for students but also for their families, PTI reported.

"We should not disappoint our youngsters," a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said while hearing pleas on the matter, including one seeking a direction to replace or restructure the National Testing Agency (NTA) with a robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance examination.

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The bench remarked that the NTA should learn from institutions such as the UPSC, which successfully conducts large-scale competitive examinations without incidents of paper leaks, as reported by LiveLaw.

"UPSC has never been a situation, you need to learn," Justice Narasimha said, as reported by LiveLaw.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the government is seriously concerned about the concerns of the youths and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally supervising the situation so that there is no lacunae.

"The real problem won't stop till actual accountability arises," the bench observed.

"It is actually very traumatic if something like this happens, not just for the students, but also their families and everybody," the bench said, adding, “They invest so much emotion.”

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that several new mechanisms have been introduced for the NEET-UG re-test scheduled on June 21. The bench directed the Centre to file an affidavit in the matter and listed the case for hearing in the second week of July, PTI reported.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG conducted on May 3 for medical admissions following allegations of a paper leak. A re-examination has now been scheduled for June 21.

The CBI is currently investigating the allegations of a paper leak.

It may be recalled that after allegations of a NEET-UG paper leak surfaced in 2024, the Supreme Court had declined to cancel the examination but issued several directions aimed at preventing paper leaks and laid down criteria for the cancellation of public examinations.

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NEET fee refund: 13 lakh candidates update bank details The NTA has extended the deadline for NEET-UG 2026 candidates to submit their bank account details for the refund of examination fees until June 22. The examination was cancelled and is set to be conducted afresh following allegations of a paper leak.

While announcing the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the NTA had clarified that no examination fee would be charged for the fresh test.

Also Read | NEET 2026 paper leak: What we know so far on CBI probe of 3 May entrance test

The agency had also stated that the fees already paid by candidates would be refunded.

In continuation of its public notices issued on May 12 and May 22, the NTA had opened a facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for candidates to submit their preferred bank account details for processing refunds. The facility was initially available from May 22 to May 26 (till 11:50 PM).

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(With inputs from agencies)

(This is a developing story; check back later for updates)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home ‘Very traumatic’: Supreme Court stresses accountability for ‘lapses’ in NEET paper leak; asks NTA to learn from UPSC